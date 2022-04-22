LUMBERTON — The Honorable Diane Phillips Surgeon, a district court judge for Robeson County, will serve as Robeson Community College’s commencement speaker for the 2022 graduation.

Surgeon is set to speak during the college’s two outdoor ceremonies that will take place on May 11 on the main campus in Lumberton. The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the second ceremony will start at 4 p.m.

Surgeon was sworn in as District Court judge in April 2021 after being appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Judith Millsap Daniels. She is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, and the University of North Carolina School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctorate.

A native of Goldsboro, Surgeon broke barriers in Robeson County when she became the first African American female attorney in 1980. She was hired by Julian T. Pierce — the Founding director of the Lumbee River Legal Services, attorney, and civil rights activist — to work on cases of people who were poor and disadvantaged. In need of an advocate and representation, Surgeon became the voice of many people in Robeson County.

Many called Surgeon a “warrior” in the courtroom, and she eventually went on to serve as the assistant public defender at the Robeson County Public Defender Office, and is now in her current role as District Court judge.

In 2018, Surgeon became a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor bestowed upon individuals in North Carolina. She is a member of the Robeson County Black Caucus and the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch. She founded the Southeastern Family Violence Center and helped establish Communities In Schools. She has served in various leadership positions such as the President of the Robeson County Bar Association and as a Guardian ad Litem attorney Advocate.

Approximately 300 students are expected to walk across the stage to become graduates of Robeson Community College. Graduating students will receive official notification as to which ceremony they should attend. With limited seating available, prospective graduates will be provided tickets for family and other guests who wish to attend. In the event of rain, the two ceremonies will take place on May 13, 2022.