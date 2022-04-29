ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls High School JROTC Drill Team competed at the U.S. Army JROTC National Championship on April 15.

The drill team was evaluated in four different events: Armed Regulation Platoon, Armed Exhibition Platoon, Armed Inspection Platoon, and Armed Inspection. The Bulldogs earned a Top 10 national ranking in the Armed Regulation Platoon and are ranked 19th in the nation in overall performance. The team consists of 22 members, four of which are seniors.

“It’s been a great run,” said Major Steve Hill, Senior Army Instructor for St. Pauls High JROTC. “From just learning the basics to making the national stage in seven months, says a lot about the resolve of our cadets.” Hill added.

“We put so many hours into training,” said senior and Team Captain Cadet Lucero Hernandez. “I’m so proud of what we have accomplished, it was all worth it.”