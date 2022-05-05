PEMBROKE — For nearly 40 years, The University of North Carolina Pembroke has been a second home for Donna Strickland.

After earning her degree from UNCP in 1983, Strickland began working in the campus bookstore. However, much of her career has been spent as a vital member of the Office of Human Resources, where she has advanced to deputy chief HR officer.

“UNCP has been good to me,” Strickland said. “I have enjoyed working here and helping make a change in students’ lives. The campus is growing, but I love the family-oriented atmosphere where we can personally get to know the faculty, staff and students personally.

“I enjoy seeing the university’s growth and appreciate where our chancellor is taking us, but I hope we never lose that family atmosphere.”

Strickland was among 78 employees the university recognized during a recent Excellence in Service Awards luncheon. Collectively, they have served the university for 824 years.

“Whether you’ve been here five years or 25 years, I want to personally thank you for your service and what you do every day for this university and our students,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said.

“What you accomplish here daily, along with your passion for UNCP, makes a profound difference in other people’s lives. And importantly, you are influencing students’ lives, who, with your help, can achieve their dream,” he added.

— Recognized for 35 years of service were Becky Thompson and Donna Strickland.

— Recognized for 30 years of service were John McKenzie, Irene Aiken and Carlene Cummings.

— Recognized for 25 years of service were Kimberly Oxendine, Tonya Locklear, Lawrence Locklear, Eric Chavis, Jami Graham, Querida Jones and Brenda Collins.

— Recognized for 20 years of service were Dick Christy, Gary Tremblay, Sharon Blue, Travis Bryant, Gary Locklear, Lars Anderson and Joanna McMillan.

— Recognized for 15 years of service were Valerie Turnmire, Debbie Chaves, Sandra Cummings, Sherry Locklear, Lenea Barela, Nicolette Campos, Todd Anderson, Jillena Locklear, Bari Snyder, Summer Woodside, Camilla Sanderson, Natricia Drake, Sherry Hunt, Charlamane Suggs, Courtney Brayboy, Rip Turner, Cecelia Locklear, Jeff Bolles and Shane Richardson.

— Recognized for 10 years of service were April Galbreath, Ginger King, Jenna Freeman, Nicole Beverly, LynnDee Horne, Chris Mapes, Wilton Lewis, Carla Jacobs, Asa Lowry and Gene Deese.

— Employees recognized for five years of service are: Billy Bennett, Alex Brandt, Concetta Bullard, Jordan Campbell, Shawn Clark, John Dunlap, Mary Faircloth, Jennifer Gaskins, Wade Goins, Thomas Hall, Crystal Harris, Sarah Hunt, Kineisha Hunter, Nathan Jones, Kathryn Kelly, Joshua Lane, Jessie Locklear, Nakuma Locklear, Evan Long, Pete Marcinsky, Courtney McGirt, Ashley McMillan, Clere Morrison, Marquitta Patterson, Daniel Perdue, Amy Schneider, Judy Stevens, Edward Strickland and Reggle Strickland.