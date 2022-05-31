LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently released the official lists of Spring 2022 Presidential and Academic Scholars.

Presidential Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 4.0 GPA within the semester.

Bladenboro

Caroline Beatrice Hester

Evergreen

Emilee Paige Britt, Loisteen D. Bartley, Justin Cole Rogers

Luis Solis

Fayetteville

Gerrie Sue Mariscal, Evan Walker Eldridge, Hannah Maria Hopkins

Laurinburg

Courtney Elizabeth Hogan

Lumber Bridge

Sharon Denise Williams

Lumberton

Ellie M. Baker, Adrian Velazquez Barrales, Jadebra Jaya Cain, Mahala Briann Cummings, Christina Bonica Dickerson, Jadyn Brianna Hardin, Levi Zachary Haywood, Bridgette Nichole Ivey, Sharon Jefferson, Jayla Madison Malloy, Samantha Gray McLean, Latoya Tarell McNeill, Makenna Rose Parnell, Celeste Rodriguez Rosas, Kendra Scott, Drake Trung Van Truong, Ismael Virgile, Cherish T’asha Young

Maxton

Jaelyn Deese, Jamye Breana Jackson, Sammie Danielle Strickland

Orrum

Cameron Scott Leggett, Walker Dwayne Mishue, Tabutha Chevelle Watson

Parkton

Melisa Cantor Sosa

Taylor Nicole Cooper, Jamie Nichole Deese, Jeanetta Elizabeth Monte, Kylie Elyssia Waltman

Red Springs

Dasly Janeth Hernandez Cayes, Nathaniel Lee Jordan, Kaitlyn Breanna Ransom

Rowland

Summer Smith Bullard, Caleigh Erin Locklear, Faith Locklear, Breonna L. Lowry, Lucinda P. McGirt, Ana Maria Vazquez

Shannon

Jessica Ann Britt, Irving Alexis Garcia, Angela Joyce Jacobs, Daisher Mariah Jones

St. Pauls

Julie Jarim Gutierrez Cruz, Amber Nicole Jackson, Cassandra Elaine McLeod, Ashalei Lyn Monroe, Kelly Jeanette Soriano Soto, Jacob Matthew Tyler, Elizabeth Olan Lopez

Tar Heel

Decarius Andrell McKeithan

Academic Scholars

Academic Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 3.5 GPA within the semester.

Elizabethtown

Kimberly Rose Reason

Fairmont

Holly Goins Floyd, Briana Rene Locklear, Cortney Ann Purvis, Madison Jade Strickland

Fayetteville

Edie Renee Mangum

Laurinburg

Katelyn Brooke Locklear

Lumberton

Rahmah Kayed Almereisi, Joshua Barfield, Seth Trenton Bullard, Roberto C. Castro, Cheyenne Carol Clark, Anna K. Davis, Jesus Ivan DeLaluz-Cruz, Greyson Kyler Floyd, Vivicia Jada Ford, Abel Salvador Garcia, Nyurka Liz Gomez-Velasco, Jacobi Blake Jacobs, Maliah Jacobs, Colin Andrew Locklear, Houston Cain Locklear, Zonnie Locklear, Virgil Bret Lowery, Luke McNeill, Sierra Nichelle McNeill, Jamie Lynn Mishue, Cierra Kendra Oxendine, Kiya Santara Ransom, Shelia Sealey, Jessica Marie Thomas-Davis, Aalashia C. Turpin, Shareed Lewis DeVon Williams

Maxton

Michelle L. Clark, Emily Michelle Hunt, Shane Locklear,· Deleana G. Roller, Lydia Caillou Woods

Orrum

Miranda Gail McLaughlin, Evan Ramos

Parkton

Amrri Jermyah Garder, Scarlett Michelle Richards

Pembroke

Bradley Lynn Bullard, Adrian Blake Gonzalez, Kristin Betty Hunt, Taliyah D. Hunt, Rebecca Alisa Zingarelli

Raeford

Lynnette Lee Harrison

Red Springs

Julio Cesar Bello, Miguel Angel Bello Castrejon, Alexis Olivia Brice, Candice S. Chavis, Kelly D. McPhatter, David Mendoza, Noelia Mojarro Pevia, Victor Samuel Ramos-Aguilar, Wesley Alexander Vicent-Rodriguez, Daniel Rojas Villagomez

Rowland

Gavin Blake Hunt

St. Pauls

Brian Floyd, Allan Josue Inestroza Diaz, Krista Carol McGirt, Wendy Selena Villasenor Reyes

Shannon

Ashley Blake Barez, Rachel Elizabeth Locklear, Ricky Locklear, Henry Luis Isabel, Kenny Josue Mejia Ramirez, Vanessa Zavala Cruz