LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently released the official lists of Spring 2022 Presidential and Academic Scholars.
Presidential Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 4.0 GPA within the semester.
Bladenboro
Caroline Beatrice Hester
Evergreen
Emilee Paige Britt, Loisteen D. Bartley, Justin Cole Rogers
Luis Solis
Fayetteville
Gerrie Sue Mariscal, Evan Walker Eldridge, Hannah Maria Hopkins
Laurinburg
Courtney Elizabeth Hogan
Lumber Bridge
Sharon Denise Williams
Lumberton
Ellie M. Baker, Adrian Velazquez Barrales, Jadebra Jaya Cain, Mahala Briann Cummings, Christina Bonica Dickerson, Jadyn Brianna Hardin, Levi Zachary Haywood, Bridgette Nichole Ivey, Sharon Jefferson, Jayla Madison Malloy, Samantha Gray McLean, Latoya Tarell McNeill, Makenna Rose Parnell, Celeste Rodriguez Rosas, Kendra Scott, Drake Trung Van Truong, Ismael Virgile, Cherish T’asha Young
Maxton
Jaelyn Deese, Jamye Breana Jackson, Sammie Danielle Strickland
Orrum
Cameron Scott Leggett, Walker Dwayne Mishue, Tabutha Chevelle Watson
Parkton
Melisa Cantor Sosa
Taylor Nicole Cooper, Jamie Nichole Deese, Jeanetta Elizabeth Monte, Kylie Elyssia Waltman
Red Springs
Dasly Janeth Hernandez Cayes, Nathaniel Lee Jordan, Kaitlyn Breanna Ransom
Rowland
Summer Smith Bullard, Caleigh Erin Locklear, Faith Locklear, Breonna L. Lowry, Lucinda P. McGirt, Ana Maria Vazquez
Shannon
Jessica Ann Britt, Irving Alexis Garcia, Angela Joyce Jacobs, Daisher Mariah Jones
St. Pauls
Julie Jarim Gutierrez Cruz, Amber Nicole Jackson, Cassandra Elaine McLeod, Ashalei Lyn Monroe, Kelly Jeanette Soriano Soto, Jacob Matthew Tyler, Elizabeth Olan Lopez
Tar Heel
Decarius Andrell McKeithan
Academic Scholars
Academic Scholars are full-time students enrolled in a two-year associate degree or one-year diploma program that achieve a 3.5 GPA within the semester.
Elizabethtown
Kimberly Rose Reason
Fairmont
Holly Goins Floyd, Briana Rene Locklear, Cortney Ann Purvis, Madison Jade Strickland
Fayetteville
Edie Renee Mangum
Laurinburg
Katelyn Brooke Locklear
Lumberton
Rahmah Kayed Almereisi, Joshua Barfield, Seth Trenton Bullard, Roberto C. Castro, Cheyenne Carol Clark, Anna K. Davis, Jesus Ivan DeLaluz-Cruz, Greyson Kyler Floyd, Vivicia Jada Ford, Abel Salvador Garcia, Nyurka Liz Gomez-Velasco, Jacobi Blake Jacobs, Maliah Jacobs, Colin Andrew Locklear, Houston Cain Locklear, Zonnie Locklear, Virgil Bret Lowery, Luke McNeill, Sierra Nichelle McNeill, Jamie Lynn Mishue, Cierra Kendra Oxendine, Kiya Santara Ransom, Shelia Sealey, Jessica Marie Thomas-Davis, Aalashia C. Turpin, Shareed Lewis DeVon Williams
Maxton
Michelle L. Clark, Emily Michelle Hunt, Shane Locklear,· Deleana G. Roller, Lydia Caillou Woods
Orrum
Miranda Gail McLaughlin, Evan Ramos
Parkton
Amrri Jermyah Garder, Scarlett Michelle Richards
Pembroke
Bradley Lynn Bullard, Adrian Blake Gonzalez, Kristin Betty Hunt, Taliyah D. Hunt, Rebecca Alisa Zingarelli
Raeford
Lynnette Lee Harrison
Red Springs
Julio Cesar Bello, Miguel Angel Bello Castrejon, Alexis Olivia Brice, Candice S. Chavis, Kelly D. McPhatter, David Mendoza, Noelia Mojarro Pevia, Victor Samuel Ramos-Aguilar, Wesley Alexander Vicent-Rodriguez, Daniel Rojas Villagomez
Rowland
Gavin Blake Hunt
St. Pauls
Brian Floyd, Allan Josue Inestroza Diaz, Krista Carol McGirt, Wendy Selena Villasenor Reyes
Shannon
Ashley Blake Barez, Rachel Elizabeth Locklear, Ricky Locklear, Henry Luis Isabel, Kenny Josue Mejia Ramirez, Vanessa Zavala Cruz