East Lumberton Baptist Church, at 201 Whiteville Ave. in Lumberton, will hold a singing event featuring The Perrys at 6 p.m. July 10. The concert is free but a love offering will be taken.

Ongoing

Crown of Life Outreach Ministries, at 114 West Blue St. Pauls, meets each Sunday for prayer at 10 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Every Saturday there is prayer at noon. There is Monday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Kenneth R. McAllister is the church pastor. For information, call 910-316-5712 or 910-774-6376.

Berea Baptist Church, located at 120 N. Odum St. in Pembroke, holds a regular grief share meeting each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Griefshare is a 13-week support ministry for those grieving the death of a loved one. To register visit online at www.griefshare.org.

Morning Star Community Church, at 702 Dunn Road in Lumberton, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m., evangelistic service every first Sunday at 6 p.m.; and Bible study every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Roosevelt Scott is the senior pastor.

Power in Prayer Ministry, a conference line prayer ministry, takes place on Saturday mornings from 6:15 to 6:30 a.m. at any location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 to join in (ID number – 3390591#). The prayer leader is Sister Shelia Caviness-Branyon. Email a prayer request to [email protected]

Refuge Christian Center, at 111 S. Railroad St. in Rowland, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. Rev. S. Lomax Bryant is the pastor.

The Fairmont Ministerial Alliance meets Every Third Saturday of each month at Jonesville Baptist Church, located at 327 Mill Branch Road, Fairmont. Breakfast is at 8:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. New members are welcome. Dr. Martine Spencer is the president.

Expanding the Vision of Kingdom Ministries, at 101 Industrial Drive in Fairmont, meets Sunday for Christian Living Class at 10 a.m., and for Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Apostle Marcia Lassiter is the pastor. The phone number is 910-280-0509.

Tabernacle Baptist Church, on N.C. 711 in Pembroke, holds Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.; Sunday Worship Service at 11 a.m.; and Wednesday Bible Study, and Children and Youth Night at 7 p.m. The Rev. Henry Oxendine is the pastor.

Bethany Christian Fellowship, at 307 S. Jones St. in Pembroke, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Rev. Charles P. Locklear is the pastor.

Deeper Truth Deliverance Center, at 6154 Wire Grass Road in Orrum, meets for Sunday school from 10 to 11 a.m., and Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Cycachee Scott is the pastor.

Greater McKoy’s Chapel, Inc., at 284 Center Road in Dublin, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., and morning worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. Pastoral Sundays are second, third and fourth Sundays; and Deacon and Deaconess Day or Ministers and Christian Women’s Day are on first Sunday. YPCW is at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Dr. Delora A. LeSane is the pastor.

Smyrna Baptist Church, at 8003 N.C, 211 east Lumberton, meets for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., and worship service at 11 a.m. Morning Bible Study is at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays as well as evening service is 7:30 p.m. Rev. Carl Pevia is the church pastor. For more information call 910-733-2592, 910- 774-0707.