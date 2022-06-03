Recently, I was watching a video clip of a larger interview where two individuals were discussing current topics. One party, a journalist, made a statement of irrefutable scientific fact, calling it “the truth.” The respondent countered with “well who’s truth is it?”

A concept that we are encountering more and more, is this idea of subjective truth, that your “truth” is different from my “truth” which is different from someone else’s. Thus we end up in situations like the above-referenced interview where it is not even possible to have a productive conversation as the parties are not even able to agree on a base set of facts and truth from which to have a conversation. Thus, we end up talking past each other, getting more and more frustrated, not even aware that we are not working from the same ground of facts.

Now, we should and must acknowledge that different people have different experiences in life. My life experience growing up on the Gulf Coast of Florida is just not the same as someone that grew up here in Robeson County. These different experiences can give us differing perspectives when we look at the world, but that does not mean that there are multiple “truths.” It simply means that you and I may be looking at the same truth in different ways.

Why does all of this matter, especially to us as believers? Well first, scripture tells us that not only is God concerned with truth, but that in fact, God is truth. During the last meal that Jesus was to share with his disciples, the Apostle Thomas asked “we don’t know where you’re going. How can we find the way?” To which Jesus responded, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:5-6). Note that Jesus does not just say that He is the “Way,” meaning the way to salvation and reconciliation with God, but that He was also the Truth and the Life. All three of these — way, truth, and life — are important if we seek to be reconciled to God, but also God, as the Son is actually these things; they are a part of His very divine being.

Earlier in John, Jesus spoke to the crowd: “If you continue in my word, you really are my disciples. You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31-32) Now, knowing that Jesus is himself truth, it makes perfect sense that it is truth that sets us free, as it is Jesus that sets us free. But Jesus goes on in John 8 to state that the enemy, the devil, is the very father of lies, and that there is no truth in him. — John 8:44

We see this in the very first time that humanity meets the devil in the garden. He comes to Eve as a snake and tells her lies to entice her to sin against God, plunging the whole of the human race into sin and depravity. The lie he tells her is that she can eat of the fruit and “your eyes will be opened and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” — Genesis 3:4

Of course, this is a lie. Humanity is not capable of setting the rules of right and wrong. The book of Judges ends with this depressing statement: “In those days there was no king in Israel; everyone did whatever seemed right to him.” (Judges 21:25) In other words, the people of Israel had cast aside their true King, God, and were all “living their own truth” and it was chaos.

We live in a world now that tells us the same lie as the serpent told Eve: we can be like God and write our own rules, we can, like the people of Israel in the time of the judges, do whatever seems right to us. The problem with that is that when we cast aside God when we make ourselves our own king, we lose sight of truth. There are many fights in culture today that are worth fighting, but perhaps the most important, the one that is at the root of all the others, is the fight for truth.

For without truth, there is no freedom and no life, no reconciliation with God.

Questions to consider:

1) Why is it important that God describes himself as truth?

2) Have you ever heard someone say “well, that is just my truth?” Have you ever said it? What did you mean by it?

3) Glance through the book of Judges. What kind of moral chaos happens when God’s people abandon truth and just “do whatever seemed right to [them]?”

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]