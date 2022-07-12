“We have really dug ourselves out, really dug ourselves out of that hole … Folkes those are really good numbers.”

Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler talking Monday about the college’s recovery in enrollment from the 2020-21 semester that exceeded the state’s overall average.

***

“Negotiations are occurring now and we are closer than ever to agreement on Medicaid expansion, therefore a veto of this budget would be counterproductive.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talking about a state budget that he signed despite the plan’s missing Medicaid expansion, which he had strongly proposed.

***

“Our policy says if we have an error in billing, we can go back and back bill or adjust for (up to) 12 months. That works both ways — if it’s over or under, if we catch the error. When we found that we had an error in the billing, when we were checking these program conversions, that’s when we generated back bills. It’s basically catching up to where it should have been.”

Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne talking about a software glitch that failed to bill some commercial utility accounts for several months. He said the revenue impact to the city is not yet known.

***

“I will forever remember our most recent Western Pacific deployment and everything that we were able to accomplish as a crew.”

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Fisher talking about his command of North Carolina’s namesake submarine, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777). A change in command on June 28 saw Fisher turn over command to Cmdr. Tad Robbins. During a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

***

“Fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. This crisis is devastating communities, especially places like Robeson County in #NC09. But that didn’t stop our woke governor from vetoing a bill requiring sheriffs to work with ICE. Disgraceful. #ncpol”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th District, in a tweet in response to a news story about Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would force N.C. sheriffs to work with ICE if they charge people with certain high-level offenses and can’t determine their status as a legal resident or citizen.

***

“OP-ED: Biden’s SBA Continues to Fail Small Businesses with Fraud, Delays, and Mismanagement. @RepBlaine highlights the failures of the SBA due to its mismanagement and rampant fraud.”

A tweet from @HouseGOP in response to a FOX News opinion on Small Business Association policies