LUMBERTON — Registrations are still open for Project IndigeCHOICE, a free summer camp for American Indian students who reside in the Lumbee Tribal Service area which includes Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland Counties.

The camp will take place at Robeson Community College from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-21.

Various camps are available including Super Heroes of Today: Law Enforcement / EMS Fire Science for rising ninth-12th graders; Protecting Our Mother Earth for rising fourth and sixth graders; Wildlife Conservation & Careers for rising seventh-10th graders; Camp Scrubs II for rising ninth-12th graders, and Camp A.I.M.S Interest in Math and Science for rising second-third graders.

Registration for the camps is first come, first serve. Lunch will be provided. Students attending must provide their own transportation. To register, contact Rita Locklear, program director, at 910-522-2215; Tiffany Clark, the parent liaison at 910-522-2196; or Patricia Locklear, the director of Admissions at RCC at 910-272-3356.

Project IndigeCHOICE is a five-year United States Department of Education grant, awarded to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to serve American Indian students. For more information, please visit www.lumbeetribe.com/projectindigechoice.