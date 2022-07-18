LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County is serving as a pilot for North Carolina with the implementation of a model to enhance school instruction and leadership.

This past year the Public Schools of Robeson County has embarked in a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Relay/Graduate school of Education as part of the North Carolina Instructional Leadership Academy (NCILA).

The partnership developed through a collaborative effort between PSRC and the Office of District and School Transformation (NCDPI).

The partnership involved the development of three PSRC School Cohorts across three years through the use of blended funds from PSRC and NCDPI. PSRC will serve as the statewide model and proof point as well as a national model through RELAY.

NCDPI will scale support throughout North Carolina based on the work and lessons learned in PSRC in order to create a continuum of support for all school leaders.

Training

Twelve schools and identified district office staff were selected to take part in the first cohort. As part of this cohort, principals and two teachers at each school took part in intensive training during the summer of 2021 on components of Leverage Leadership.

The Relay Framework for School Leadership emphasizes the following six elements: Instructional Leadership; Cultural Leadership; Strong Instruction: Pedagogy; Strong Instruction: Content; Strategic Leadership; and Self and Other People.

Following the Summer Intensive, NCILA participants also engaged in quarterly day-long intersessions, where they deepened their knowledge and skill of key leadership moves in the Levers of Leadership. In addition, these principals participated in weekly coaching and classroom visits where the practices were modeled.

This spring the rest of the schools and identified district office staff participated in the initial training.

The training allowed all schools and the district to have a comprehensive understanding of what instructional leadership should look like in the building and develop a common language of expectations around instruction in the classroom.

Such training helps support the alignment of the work being done in the district and provides a clear vision of where the district is heading as it continues to work on ensuring students receive an equitable education.

Framework of support includes hire of academic coaches

PSRC also developed a framework for support to ensure the implementation is cohesive with the District Improvement Plan.

The focus of the framework is on principals as instructional leaders.

Principals play a critical role in ensuring excellence and equity in schools. They shape a vision of success; guide teaching and learning, and build capacity in teachers and other adults to improve student outcomes and provide high-quality educational opportunities for all learners. The focus of this work is on the principal being an instructional leader in their building.

Principals work alongside teachers to provide support and guidance in establishing best practices in teaching. Principals employing this model of leadership communicate with their staff and together set clear goals related to student achievement. School leadership team members learn, practice, and plan alongside their principal, developing common student-centered instructional leadership skills.

To support principals in putting these practices in place, an assistant principal was hired for each school. In addition, every K-8 school received an academic coach. School leadership coaches were assigned to each school to coach and support the principals with the implementation of the practices.

An additional kindergarten-first grade instructional assistant and kindergarten-first grade interventionist was hired to support small group targeted instruction at each school.

PSRC School Transformation is vital in helping coordinate the service and support being provided to schools across the district.

Through a collaborative effort from PSRC Central Office, PSRC school transformation focuses on supporting all staff serving in schools across the district to ensure all students receive the time and support needed to learn at high levels.

Windy Dorsey-Carr, executive director of School Transformation, said this work has created a common language and understanding of what to look for in the classroom.

“The impact of the work this past year is reflective of the growth that can be seen across the school district. By putting all of these measures in place, we will be able to continue to grow our students at an even faster pace,” Dorsey-Carr said.

Additional training to be offered

The single greatest factor in predicting student achievement is quality teaching.

The impact of a quality educator can be measured for years after a student leaves that educator’s classroom. With educators playing such a vital role in learner success, it becomes vital that a campus and the district support educators as they refine and perfect their craft.

As a result, in order to help expedite the impact on the students, the district will begin providing training to teachers.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will host Paul Bambrick-Santoyo, the author of “Leverage Leadership 2.0,” on Aug.1-2. The author will speak to close to 900 staff during the seminar including teachers, academic coaches, assistant principals, principals, and district administrators on data-informed instruction.

The session will focus on two questions: “How do you know when students are learning?” and “When they are not, what are they doing about it?”

Jessica Horne is the chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She can be reached at [email protected]