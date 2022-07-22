LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will be hosting its second College Admissions Day event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Center located in Building 13.

“College Admissions Day is a one-stop shop in which new students can complete everything necessary to enroll, all in one day and in one place,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “It’s going to be a great day and I am looking forward to meeting our students that will be attending in the fall, especially our high school graduates from the Class of 2022.”

A special invitation has been sent out to all 2022 high school graduates of the Public Schools of Robeson County. Recent graduates will have a chance to learn more about the Longleaf Commitment Grant during a luncheon at noon. Students will need to bring their invitations for entry. The Longleaf Commitment Grant guarantees $700-$2,800 per year in tuition funding to 2022 graduates for two years if they enroll in Fall 2022, full-time, at Robeson Community College. Award amounts are based on the FAFSA.

Assistance will be available for all individuals who need help to complete the RCC Application or with applying for financial aid. Once the application process is completed, students will then be able to register for classes.

Campus tours will be available on the top of every hour, allowing students to become familiar with the campus and learn more about the college.

Students are urged to inquire to learn more about the free tuition opportunities that are available for the Fall 2022 semester through federal, state and other funding resources. Students must apply to determine eligibility in three steps.

– Complete your RCC application at www.robeson.edu/apply

– Complete the FAFSA.

– Complete the RCC Financial Aid Intake-form available online using RCC credentials. Students can also access the intake form by clicking on the Quick Links menu bar on the homepage and selecting “E-Forms.”

“There has never been a better time to attend Robeson Community and earn a degree,” Singler said. “We are excited to be able to offer free tuition to eligible students… As President, I get to see so many lives transformed by the power of education. Education doesn’t just change your life, but it changes the life and trajectory of your family for future generations.”

The college offers over 80 programs of study leading to an associate’s degree, diploma or certificate, as well as hundreds of short-term training program that get individuals job ready and prepared for the workforce.

“Every program that Robeson Community College offers allows students to make a difference in our community and change the lives of others… I hope that you will come visit us on July 27th and allow us the opportunity to help you create a new pathway for your life,” Singler stated.