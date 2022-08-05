PEMROKE — This week, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina gave the gift of education to Lumbee students around the nation.

Lumbee Tribal leaders presented 108 students with tribal scholarships which totaled more than $100,000 for Lumbee college students. The students were recognized at the scholarship ceremony, which was held at the Pembroke Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club.

Scholarships included four Agricultural Scholarships, six Kernice Lee Locklear Scholarships and the two Garrett Goolsby Scholarships.

These scholarship recipients are attending colleges across the southeast, but also several colleges around the nation. The scholarship opportunity was open to two- and four-year college applicants as well as students attending college throughout the U.S.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery congratulated the students on their hard work.

“These scholarships show the investment that the Lumbee Tribe is making in the lives of our young people,” Lowery said.

The recipients are:

Sarah Lowry, Olivia N Bullard, Caitlin A Smith, Reanna Grimsley, Noah J. Freeman, Jeremy B. Hunt, Chloe L Locklear, Jeb O. Crews, Marijo K. Wilkes, Caris A. Lynch, Reanna Grimsley, Katelyn E. Harris, Soraya J. Locklear, Dante T. Jones, Jalyn Herndon, Josey R. Locklear, Stella M Hardin, Kaitlyn L. Brayboy, Tehya R. Bullard, Chenoa E. Chavis, Ashton A. Sumpter, Logan A. Lowery, Alyssa L. Brooks, Sara K. Strickland, Peyton C. Brooks, Jada B. Allen, Cheyenne C. Oxendine, William A Smith, Kinsley L. Locklear, Philip C Revels, Syniah L. Lancaster, Morgan S. Locklear, Angelica G Locklear, Trinity R Jones, Aaron L. Dial, Marijo K. Wilkes, Chelsey P Wilkes, Hunter Jolicoeur, Tristan L Clark, Ethan C Wilkins, Dylan Hammonds, Brooklyn H Oxendine, Cutler W Bryant, Ernest J Bratcher, Kearston P Freeman, Layla K. Locklear, Oscar C Locklear, Jordan O. Jones, Francine N. Cummings, Emily T Goins, Caris A Lynch, Madison Brewer, Vincent M Locklear, Jaelyn S Locklear, Stephen M Strickland, Kinslee A Morgan, Caden G Locklear, Halie J Allen, Leah C Jacobs, Brianna M Graham, Cameron E Graham, Johnaca M Hunt, Celine E Locklear, Khaile F Jones, Leanna F Deese, Chloe L Locklear, Dylan J Deese, Summer P Bullard, Alexis D Rogers, Zachary B Scott, Jayden W Locklear, Garrett Gerber, Bradley L. Bullard, Myra N Berumen, Asa Gist, Cierra L Bell, India Godwin, Jade G Jones, Mackenzie L Harland, Emily L Deese, Emilee B Ransom, Hayley J Jacobs, Evie Locklear, Corena Hammonds, Anyla H Hunt, Rebekah D Hammonds, Justus Brewington, Jada L Locklear, Kaitlynn N. Locklear, Camden M Williams, Bryan C Miller, Taylor Chavis, Krya N Smith, Nahava A. Clark-Chavis, Jamie E Brunson, Jessica R Evans, Katelyn E. Harris, Benjamin S Adams, Hallie G Chavis, and Jeb O Crews.