LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College network administrator, Jonathan Edwards, has been elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Institutional Information Process System User Group, IIPS, during the summer conference held in Charlotte.

IIPS is an association comprised of employees, trustees and friends of the North Carolina Community College System and/or personas officially associated with the community colleges whose purposes are to benefit, in any way, institutions within the system.

“I wanted to challenge myself and help put our IT Department in the spotlight and share what we are doing with the system,” Edwards said. “I think a lot of my college and my colleagues. I love what I do.”

Edwards continued by saying, “I wanted to give back, I have been blessed throughout my life, if I can help anyone, I’m the type of person to stick my neck out and help you help you as much as I can.”

In addition to serving in this new role, Edwards will also act as a liaison between the system office and the community colleges.

“We have hundreds of members,” Edwards said. “We are a voice for the colleges and work with the system office … it’s a communication bridge between the two.”

Edwards has served with IIPS for several years in different capacities including Eastern vice president and executive vice president. He has been a member of the organization since joining Robeson Community College in 2013 as a PC Tech.

Prior to working at RCC, Edwards was employed by the Cumberland County Schools as a LAN administrator and worked briefly in the medical industry providing support for EMR systems.

“It’s been a long journey in the field,” Edwards said. “There are a lot of things that I can relate to and have experience in that I can share with others.”

The IIPS organization was created to nurture and promote communications, collaboration and cooperation among academic and administrative computer users within the North Carolina Community College System. IIPS cultivates professional development for its members, and that’s something that Edwards is currently busy working on.

“The next conference is in Wilmington and I’m in the process of planning sessions,” Edwards said. “It takes place Oct. 3, 4, and 5.”

“There’s a lot of work that goes into planning a conference,” he continued.

Edwards said he’s currently seeking presentations for the upcoming meeting. If anyone is interested in presenting on an IT topic for the NCCCS, contact Edwards at [email protected]