About 10 years ago I found myself living back in my hometown in Florida, staying in the house that my dad had grown up in. It was on Choctawhatchee Bay. I will say as a 28-year-old, it was a wonderful place to live for a year.

Right off the end of the dock was a grass bed that was just full of drum. This meant that many days, on my home from work, I’d think to myself “I think that I want fish for dinner tonight.” I would stop at the bait shop around the corner from home, buy some bait shrimp, and within 30 minutes of getting home have pulled in a nice drum to filet and grill. Other times, I would decide that I wanted crab, so I could just check the crab pots along the dock and get a crab or two and boil them for dinner.

As I said, it was a charmed life.

Growing up on the coast fishing and being around commercial fishermen, I’ve always appreciated the central place that fishermen and fish have in the story of Jesus. One of my favorite meals in all of scripture is not some lavish feast, but the simple meal that Jesus shares with his disciples in John 21. This occurs sometime after the resurrection and Jesus’ appearance to Thomas. The disciples, back in Galilee, have been out all-night fishing not having caught much. As the day breaks, they see a man standing on the shore. This man tells them that since they have not caught any fish, they should try casting the net on the right side of the boat. Suddenly, they have so many fish in the net that they cannot bring them in. When this happens “the disciple that Jesus loves,” most likely John himself, realizes that it is Jesus. Peter jumps out of the boat and swims the 100 yards to shore, leaving the others to bring in the catch. When they all get to the beach, they see that Jesus has a small fire going and some grilled fish and bread waiting for them.

What a meal! Can you imagine it? A simple meal of grilled fish and bread, on the beach, as the sun is coming up, with Jesus! What an experience that must have been. Of all the meals in all of history, that is the one that I would most like to go back and participate in, to sit around that fire with that basic, wholesome meal, and see Jesus’ restoration of Peter. Of course, there are other times that fish play a role in the ministry of Jesus. There are multiple times that he fed thousands of people with just a few fish and a small amount of bread.

But maybe the most important role that fish and fishing played in the ministry of Jesus was not at the end of his earthly ministry, but rather at the beginning. Matthew, Mark and Luke all record that Jesus came upon Peter and Andrew fishing and called them to be his first disciples by telling them that if they followed Him, he would make them fishers of men.

That same call extends to us; we are called to be fishers of men. Let us, for a moment, think about fishing in the first century and how it was different than the way we might fish now. There were no spinners, no carbon fiber poles, no specialty gigs or spoons.

Now, fishing was done by casting a net as wide as you could and hauling the catch into the boat, or like in John 21, baring that to the shore.

When we cast our nets to fish for people to follow Jesus, it does not require us to stop at the bait shop and get some shrimp. It does not require a whole load of expensive and specialized equipment. It requires us to fish where the master tells us and to cast the net as wide as possible. Sometimes we get too focused on trying to catch a certain kind of person, try to narrow our niche too much to hook them when the truth is that it is not us but God that directs them into the net, just as he directed those 153 fish into those empty nets that morning on the Sea of Galilee. Not by our hand or for our glory, but by His hand and for His glory he will fill our nets, as long as we are faithfully serving and following him.

Thoughts to consider:

1) What is your favorite meal in scripture? Why?

2) What do you think it means that the very first men that Jesus called to follow him were fishermen?

3) What are some ways that we narrow our net or do not fish were Jesus tells us to?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]