One of the most important conversations I have had in my life occurred while my now-wife and I were visiting her family in Pennsylvania while we were still just dating.

Her dad Dave and I were out in the backyard working on an outdoor fireplace — well he was working, I was watching — and we got into a conversation about a cultural topic to which the Bible clearly speaks. The exact topic does not matter, as it could have been one of a myriad. The important part of the conversation was truly independent of the underlying topic.

I was expressing a desire, rooted in feelings, to perhaps go against the biblical norms. At this point, Dave looked at me, and with all of the grace and compassion he had, he said, “I can understand how and why you might feel that way, but as Christians, we have to answer the question: ‘what do we do about the Bible?’ After all, it does speak clearly on this.” In that moment, and in the months to follow, I was shaken to my core.

After all, he was right. The Bible does speak clearly on that topic and many others that contemporary culture wants us to pretend like it does not, or barring that, to simply ignore Biblical teaching. In this simple, loving, grace-filled and profound question, my now father-in-law laid it all out. The Biblical standard is clear and your thoughts here are in violation of that standard. How do I reconcile those two things?

God’s people have always been, from the moment that God spoke words to Abram, calling him and Sarai out of Ur, shaped by the Word of God. For many hundreds of years, that word was spoken, but when God’s people came to Mount Sinai, God begins to write his word for the first time. By the death of Moses 40ish years later, the first five books of what we now call the Old Testament had been written and given to the people.

In Deuteronomy 6 we see one of the first confessions of faith for God’s People. Commonly called the Shema for the first word of it in Hebrew reads: “’Listen, Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength. These words that I am giving you today are to be in your heart. Repeat them to your children. Talk about them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up. Bind them as a sign on your hand and let them be a symbol on your forehead. Write them on the doorposts of your house and on your city gates,’” (Deuteronomy 6:4-9). This is the origin of the first part of the Greatest Commandment that Jesus lays out in the Gospels, but we also see here that God’s people are to be totally formed and informed by His Word. We are to put them in our heart.

We are to consider them when we are at home, when we are out, when we are getting up, and when we are lying down. I am not sure about you, but that just about covers all of life. There is not much living I do that is not in my house or outside it, not much I do when I am not either awake or asleep!

Moses continues, telling the people that they are to “bind them as a sign on your hand and let them be a symbol on your forehead,” (Deuteronomy 6:8). Many orthodox Jews take this verse literally and wrap little boxes containing scrolls containing these words to their foreheads and forearms.

But Moses says they are to be a sign and a symbol, showing us that God’s Word should totally shape all that we do — our hands) and all that we think — our heads. By telling us to place the Word on our doors and city gates, we are being instructed that this Word of God is to inform all our interactions, both with family (home) and the “public” (the city gates). There are literally thousands of books that have been written on the authority and trustworthiness of scripture, but I hope that it is clear that God’s people are to be formed by His Word, bound by it, and that it alone should be the final authority in matters of doctrine, belief, and practice. If we do this, if we are to be this kind of people, then that question Dave asked me is one that we all have to answer: “What do we do with the Bible?”

Points to consider:

1.) Is there anything in the Bible that you wish wasn’t there? What and Why?

2.) What is one thing that you can do this week to allow the Bible to more closely form you as a follower of Jesus?

3.) If we are to be formed by God’s Word we must know it. Commit this week to at least 20 minutes of reading of scripture. If you don’t know where to start, let me suggest either the Gospel of John, or the book of Romans.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]