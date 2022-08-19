PEMBROKE — Diane Pfeifer experienced life as a law student during a four-week residential program at the University of Virginia School of Law this summer.

Pfiefer, a student at UNC Pembroke, was among 12 rising juniors selected as part of the inaugural Roadmap Scholars Initiative which prepares first-generation and low-income undergraduates to become competitive applicants to the nation’s law schools.

Mini-courses that introduced them to a broad range of legal topics, including family law, constitutional law, tort and voter laws. Workshops focused on writing case briefings, critical writing and how to conduct research.

“I learned a lot of valuable information to prepare me for law school,” said Pfeifer, an applied management information systems major seeking a double minor in criminal justice and legal studies.

“Going through this rigorous program — five days a week for 28 days — has prepared me for the top-tier law schools,” Pfeifer added.

Over the academic year, the scholars will be coached and mentored as they prepare for the LSAT and begin their law school applications. Next summer, they will return to Charlottesville for a two-week boot camp to complete their law school applications and prepare for paid legal internships.

Pfeifer, a grandmother of five from Tooele, Utah, moved to the area and enrolled at UNCP after working 28 years in the information technology field.

“I was retired for two years but was unfulfilled, so I decided to return to school. I wanted to set a good example for my kids. I’ve dreamed of being a lawyer for as long as I can remember,” Pfeifer said.

She plans to become a cybersecurity and data privacy attorney.