The Psalms are an incredible resource right there in the middle of our Bible, and uniquely in scripture are a collection of works written by multiple authors.

We know that there are psalms written by David, Asaph and the sons of Korah to name just a few. There is even a psalm written by Moses (Psalm 90), meaning that the book of Psalms was written over the course of 1,o00 years. There is no scriptural answer for who compiled the book, but it is safe to assume that he compiled the book under the same inspiration of the Holy Spirit that the authors of the individual psalms had when they were writing them.

This introductory matter is important as we turn to our text for this week, the first three verses of Psalms 1. These are the very first words of the Psalms, one of the most important books of the Old Testament and one of the ones most oft-quoted in the New Testament.

It is as if it is placed here at the beginning of the book to serve as a prologue, a quick word to us as to how we are to read and digest the Psalms and, in fact, all of scripture. I love it when there are three points to bring out of a text in three verses. It makes my Baptist pastor’s heart happy to see such organization in the text, and that is what we are seeing here.

In verse one we see the things we are not supposed to do, in verse two the things that we are supposed to do, and in verse three the consequences of following verses one and two.

First, in verse one we see what we are not supposed to do: we are not to take the advice of the wicked, stand with sinners, or sit in the company of mockers. This sounds easy enough, after all, who seeks out advice from the wicked? The problem here comes when we remember that this issue here is not what we think is wicked, but what scripture points to as wicked. This is going to be anything and anyone that is not in a relationship with Jesus and formed by Him, His Word, and His Gospel.

When we come to that standard, we realized that we take advice from the wicked all the time. How many of us turn to all sorts of secular sources for help and advice in life? How many turn to friends that do not know and walk with Jesus to seek relationship advice or financial advice?

I do not know about you, but I know that I am guilty of this. I know that I am also guilty not simply of sitting in the company of mockers, but of being one myself. I have joked for many years that my first language is sarcasm, and yet here is scripture saying that my mockery, no matter how good-natured and intended, is contrary to the ways of God.

Verse two shows us what we are to do. First, we are to delight in the Lord’s instructions and then we are to meditate on them. That first part is harder than we might think. We are not being asked for mere compliance here. God does not desire His people to merely check the box and get it done. No, He desires to see us delight in His way and in His commands for us. The problem here is sin. We are not able to delight in His instructions apart from His salvation of us. Until then, we are enemies of God and hate all that is of Him, including His instruction. We might be able to pull it together long enough to do some of what He asks of us, but it will be begrudgingly. Only when He saves us can we respond to his ways with delight and come to love the ways of the Lord.

We are also to meditate on His instructions, on His Word, day and night. This should remind us of the shema, the passage from Deuteronomy that we looked at last week.

There God tells his people to consider his Word all the time, to make it a part of their everyday lives, and God is saying the same thing here. Finally, we see that in following the ways of God, we will be like a tree planted beside a flowing stream: we will be healthy. We will be able to bear the fruit that we are made to bear (see the fruits of the spirit in Galatians 5:22-23). We also will not wither. I’d offer to you if you are going through a season where you feel parched, fruitless, and far from God that you put yourself back into his word and I would be willing to bet that you will see your roots get stronger, your fruit begin to blossom, and your thirst satisfied.

Points to Consider:

1. How does it make you feel to think that someone pulled 1,000 years of inspired writings together to form the book of Psalms? Do you think that the order they put the psalms in is important to understanding them?

2. What are some things where you have sought advice that might have been contrary to the ways of God?

3. What are some things that you can do this week to meditate on the word of God day and night?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]