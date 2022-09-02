If you are going to have a successful relationship, you have to have communication.

When I am doing pre-marital or marital counseling with couples, one of the things that we focus on the most is communication. Show me a relationship in trouble, and eight or nine times out of 10 I can show you a relationship where the communication is broken. You would be a fool to think that you could have a healthy marriage, friendship or relationship with your kids without healthy and consistent communication.

It is the same way with God. We know that God desires a relationship with us. In Matthew 7 when Jesus is stating that not everyone that calls His name will enter the kingdom of heaven, He expresses this disconnect as one of non-existent relationship: “I never knew you. Depart from me, you lawbreakers,” — Matthew 7:23 (emphasis added)

If we are to be in a relationship with God, then we have to communicate with Him. Many times in the Church these days, in trying to talk about our communication with God we focus on prayer, which is, of course, our communicating with Him. This is right and good, but communication, good communication at least, is never a one-way street.

One of the things about God that never ceases to amaze me is that He is a God who speaks to and with us. Even in the face of His utter glory and total perfection, and our total and utter fallenness, He still communicates with His people.

Leaving aside the possibility of direct communication from God, there are two established ways that God speaks with us. We call these General and Special Revelation. General revelation is accessible to all. God reveals His existence and His activity of creating and sustaining all things.

Scripture attests to general revelation in many places. In Acts 17 Paul, speaking at Mars Hill, says that God created the world in the way in which He did “so that they [all peoples] might seek God, and perhaps they might reach out and find him, though he is not far from each one of us,” (Acts 17:27). Further, in the first chapter of Romans Paul writes, “since what can be known about God is evident among them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, that is, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen since the creation of the world, being understood through what he has made. As a result, people are without excuse,” (Romans 1:19-20). This idea of General Revelation isn’t only found in the New Testament.

A prime example from the Old Testament is found at the beginning of Psalm 19: “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the expanse proclaims the work of his hands,” (Psalm 19:1). All of creation reveals that God exists and speaks to His glory, but it isn’t enough.

The second way God speaks to us in Special Revelation which is the teaching about God and His works that He has given to us through the prophets and apostles and which is now contained in the Bible. As we saw, the first few verses of Psalm 19 deal with general revelation, but the middle verses of 7 through 11 address special revelation and show us some of the characteristics of God’s Word.

Every week, as we finish reading the scripture text for the day, I state “this is the Word of God. Read it. Believe it. Live it.” These are three basic ways for us to engage with scripture and receive God’s Word. First, we must read it. While I wish that I could place my bible under my pillow and absorb it via osmosis, it does not work that way. If we are not engage the Word of God, we must read it!

We also need to believe it. For far too many people the act of reading and understanding the bible becomes a purely intellectual exercise, but God’s Word is not something that is just there for us to study with our brains but to also believe with our hearts.

Finally, we must live it. The Word of God is not suggestions, but commands. If we follow it, we just can’t go wrong, no matter how sideways we end up with the people around us. In fact, if we are really living scripture out, deeply, we probably will be at odds with the world around us in some way or another. God speaks to us, but are you listening?

Points to consider:

1) How does the doctrine of General Revelation make you feel? Uncomfortable? Excited? Why?

2) Go back and read Psalm 19:7-11 and see if you can identify all seven characteristics of God’s word mentioned there.

3) How will you improve your implementation of “read it, believe it, live it” this week? Name three concrete things you can do to better engage God’s Word.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]