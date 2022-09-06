PEMBROKE — Dr. Cherry Maynor Beasley, associate dean of the College of Health Sciences at UNC Pembroke, has been appointed to the newly-formed Eastern NC Advisory Board for UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

The board is comprised of a select group of pharmacy alumni and partners whose mission is to advance recruitment, training, practice, research and service in eastern North Carolina.

“Over many decades, our school has demonstrated significant success in education, practice, and scholarship in western North Carolina,” said Dr. Angela Kashuba, dean of the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

“Over the past year, we have seen growing opportunities for the school in eastern North Carolina with several partners, including the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers, community pharmacies and health systems,” Kashuba said.

Dr. Beasley joins 12 professionals from Eastern North Carolina, representing pharmacy, medicine, nursing and dentistry. One goal of the Eastern Advisory Board is to foster the growth of future North Carolina pharmacists.

“This board brings an interprofessional focus to developing the pharmacists of tomorrow to better prepare them for working in often hard-to-reach, under-resourced communities,” Beasley said.

An internationally recognized expert in public health and founding chair of UNCP’s Department of Nursing––since renamed the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing––Beasley was named a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 2020. She also serves as the Belk Endowed Professor for Rural and Minority Health.

