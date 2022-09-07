RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners received an update Tuesday on changes to zoning stemming from Chapter 160D, a state law establishing a new set of standards for multiple aspects of land use.

The 160D law requires municipal and county governments to adopt a comprehensive plan to which zoning ordinances must be compliant.

Randi Dagenhart, the regional planner for the Lumber River Council of Governments tasked with updating Red Springs zoning laws, delivered a presentation on why the changes must be made.

“Essentially the zoning ordinance update is an update that takes your existing zoning order, your existing zoning ordinance and all of the codes that are compiled in that zoning ordinance and updates them to be basically in tune with the new 160D legislation,” Dagenhart said.

She further elaborated the goal of 160D was to “make everything comprehensive across the board between cities and counties and towns and counties and it just makes it more easier for the towns when you go back into your ordinance to look for different information.”

One aspect of 160D is the presence of updated subject matter of local interest, such as solar panels and their disposal. In response to a questiopn from Red Springs council member Duron Burney on regulations before 16oD, Dagenhart said she was unaware of regulations in Red Springs but said rural areas are attractive to solar panel companies because of abundant space, and a decommissioning contract or requirement for solar panels would be useful if the companies went out of business. If the solar panel companies did not sign contracts the panels could be left behind. She stressed how the law helped provide legal recourse and protection for land use and was easier to understand.

Dagenhart also explored cluster development.

“A lot of subdivision ordinances are using this method of development,” Dagenhart said. “Essentially, where they make lots really, really small and they try to bring everyone close together. So, this zoning ordinance update will help legislate and regulate those specific things and it’s really just good for the town altogether.”

On cluster development, Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn said, “If they’ve got say 20 acres of land they’re wanting to develop and they compact the houses that would fit into 20 acres into 10, that leaves 10 acres of open space that can be parks and other stuff with it.”

Dagenhart said she thought one of the strengths of the 160D ordinance is that Red Springs could use it as a template. She also covered her work combing the best elements of the Red Springs zoning ordinances and 160D’s language.

The 160D law affected several aspects of zoning as explained by the National Law Review. Firstly, it changed conditional use zoning to conditional zoning. Conditional use zoning refers to a rezoning, decided legislatively, and a conditional use permit, decided quasi-judicially, were required for site-specific condition zoning amendments. Secondly, rezoning with conditions is decided legislatively and called conditional zoning, a change also made retroactively to properties approved for conditional use zoning.

Also, Tuesday, commissioners:

– Approved a policy for requesting community money, which now requires submission of an application, budget, board members, an audit, and a contract when the board agrees to give funds.

– Heard a proposal on the homecoming parade from Red Springs High School Booster Club president Terry Sampson.

– Approved a raise for a water plant operator who completed a distribution operator class.

– Discussed replacement of town attorney which is expected to be addressed again next month.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached at 910-416-5156 and at [email protected]