RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is joining North Carolina Central University at a community health event on Thursday.

In addition to showcasing important health resources, the event highlights the expanded eligibility for the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine. NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley will receive his monkeypox vaccine as part of the event and encourage others who may be at risk to do the same.

NCCU has received a limited supply of the JYNNEOS Monkeypox vaccine and is now vaccinating its students and employees who meet the eligibility requirements. While anyone can get monkeypox, nearly all of North Carolina’s cases are still in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. Additionally, while more than 60% of cases are in Black or African American people, only 27% of this population has received the monkeypox vaccine. Nationally, about 10% of vaccine doses have gone to Black or African Americans.

NCDHHS expanded its vaccine eligibility today based on case data and current spread to protect more people in higher risk categories. Vaccination can prevent illness or lead to milder symptoms if given within 14 days after exposure. For the latest information on monkeypox in North Carolina, including where to locate testing and vaccines, visit ncdhhs.gov/monkeypox.

