The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Geronimo Drive, Lumberton; Howell Road, Lumberton; Wincy Ann Road, Pembroke; Zular Drive, Lumberton; Dixons Drive, Maxton; NC 20 East, St Pauls.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Buie Philadelphus Road, Lumberton; Moss Neck Road, Pembroke; NC 71, Maxton; NC 72 East, Lumberton.

An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Melinda Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault inflicting serious injury at Mount Olive Church Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault with a deadly weapon at Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

NC 71, Lumber Bridge; NC 211 West, Lumberton.