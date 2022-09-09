LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will host the PRIMA conference Sept. 14-16.

The conference is for marketing professionals from all of the 58 North Carolina Community Colleges and will feature Wall Street Journal Best Selling author Ekaterina Walter, as well as many other dynamic speakers from across the country.

One speaker changed his schedule, so speakers interested in taking his place in the opening on Sept. 14 on topics including public relations, marketing, crisis communication, journalism, web design should contact Cheryl Hemric at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]