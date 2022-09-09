Twenty-one years ago, on a Tuesday morning, the world as most of us knew it changed utterly.

That morning we woke up in one world, with one understanding of how things were going to be, and went to bed that night in a totally different world, a world of smoke, flame and destroyed buildings.

If I am honest, I am not sure that we ever totally have processed the events of Sept.11, 2001. I do not think that many of us have really contemplated how much that day, and the days that followed, altered how we interacted with the world, how we felt in the world, and how we understood our place in the world.

Writing in a book entitled “Evil and the Justice of God” a few years later, Anglican theologian N.T. Wright challenged the worldview that many of us carried with us until that moment, a worldview based in 18th and 19th-century liberalism, a worldview that would have us believe that evil, true evil, is not actually real.

This false worldview assumes something called “the doctrine of progress.” While you may have never herad this term before, I know that you have been confronted with this idea. Anytime you hear someone say, “I cannot believe that this is happening in the year 2022” or “Those folks are going to find themselves on the wrong side of history” you are hearing an expression of the doctrine of progress that states that humanity is progressing, inevitably and inexorably in a singular direction.

What this leads to is the idea that evil is not real, it is simply unrealized progress. So, we end up ignoring evil until it slaps us in the face. When that happens, we are therefore surprised by evil and as a result of that surprise can react in immature and unhelpful ways to evil.

We were, or at least as an 18-year-old freshly graduated from high school I was, surprised by evil on that September morning 21 years ago. Evil slapped us in the face in a way that created a collective moment of global unity.

Very famously the late queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, ordered her guards to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” during a changing of the guard ceremony in a moment of connection and solidarity between two special, global friends.

The 9/11 memorial in Grosvenor Square, London, located across from the U.S. Embassy carries a quote from the late Queen, “Grief is the price we pay for love,” an amazingly poignant statement that speaks of the deep connection that was felt in those days between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Both nationally and globally, I am not sure there has been a moment in my lifetime where we were more united, and we were made that way by this singular moment of evil. That moment of evil, however, also caused a realization that the myth of the doctrine of progress was just that, a myth, and that something more reality-based was needed to replace it, and it is here that I feel we are still struggling. To see where we are as a nation, how divided and untrusting of one another, versus where we were 21 years ago is discouraging, but it is also inevitable.

As one worldview was destroyed, a better, truer worldview did not take its place in culture and as a result, we are more divided against one another, society is more fragile than ever, and we are living in a moment of total moral chaos. Into this chaos, this darkness, comes a Light and voice.

It is a light that the darkness cannot overcome (John 1:5) and voice that proclaims “I am the way the truth and the life” (John 14:6). So this weekend, as we remember the lives that were lost and as we continue to mourn a world that no longer is, let us remember that our hope, out only hope, is not found in the kingdoms of men, but only in the Kingdom of God and in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.

Points to consider:

There are no points to consider this week. Take some time to reflect on and remember the things we’ve lost over the last 21 years and ask God to radically intervene our lost, broken, and hurting world.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, son, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]