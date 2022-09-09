LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.

Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.

Grimsley graduated from Lumberton High School and Mount Olive University before returning home to teach at her alma mater. She said she was inspired by her former teach Jimmy Roberts, to “teach and invest in the development of her students.”

“Being in FFA and taking agricultural courses during my high school career has helped me teach, I believe without my former teacher’s encouragement and guidance I would not be where I am today,” Grimsley said. “I wanted to come back to my home high school and make the same impact on the students in my community.”

Grimsley said her favorite part of teaching is watching the students grow from year to year. She loves training the students to compete in FFA career development events and watching them succeed. “Being in FFA allows students to be a part of something bigger than themselves and to be able to see that is unbelievable. Having a good relationship with students helps them be successful in and out of the classroom.”

Her students participate in over 15 activities a year that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. She also incorporates work-based learning in her classroom through supervised agricultural experiences, job shadowing, and simulated workplaces in the classroom. Grimsley said the goal of her program is to cultivate within students a passion for agriculture and appreciation for how it shapes the world.

The Robeson County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee is composed of 20 members of the local community, including farm and business owners and operators, farmers, farmer’s wives and daughters, past and present schoolteachers, and other friends of agriculture working to advocate for local agriculture and is responsible for the Farm Bureau Facebook page, #stillfarming and National Farm week posts, Ag in the Classroom and other activities and events.

