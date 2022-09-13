LUMBERTON — Like Vikings of pavement and lawn, in the summer ants raid pantries, pillage garbage cans, and abscond with ill-gotten food particulate, back to the dirt ziggurauts from which they emerged. In winter the mounds lay dormant, the occupants huddled deep below ground, awaiting the return of spring. The Erik the Red of these six-legged menaces is the fire ant; brazen, aggressive, with a painful sting.

Inside a government quarantine covering much of the South including Robeson County, fire ants continue to spread and war with other ants while churning up lawns and harming the ecosystem. As explained by a Virginia Tech paper on the subject, the shipment of sod or mulch from quarantined to fire ant-free areas is prohibited. Anyone wishing to transport the aforementioned items or plants out of quarantined areas must get a United States Department of Agriculture cooperative agreement.

Ants construct buildings, have distinct jobs, and a government of sorts in the temporarily winged queen. However, as the NC State extension explains, differently sized ants are not differently aged; larvae grow into small or large ants, but a small ant will not grow into a large ant.

The Red Imported Fire Ant is a widespread pest across the southeast, competing with established fire ant species like the southern fire ant and the tropical fire ant. UNC Pembroke’s Lisa Kelly explained fire ants are “thought to out-compete native fire ants,” through indirect competition, or taking food before the other ants, an easy task given imported fire ant colonies “far outnumber” native ant colonies. Kelly also said the fire ants are “negatively affecting ground nesting birds like quail.” The animals with the most to fear from the ants are young- amphibian, reptile, or mammal, especially species like the Carolina gopher frog.

The gopher frog is a state endangered species, a small spotted brown frog so named for residing in burrows created by the gopher tortoise, or stumpholes. The frog’s croak is compared on the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to a snore, heard faintly if at all in the southeastern portions of the state where it remains. The gopher frog requires a highly specific habitat, wetlands in flatwood pine forests, scarce and growing scarcer. The stumpholes the frog needs have been significantly depleted by stumping, a process for sap extraction.

Human expansion and the removal of these habitats not only pushes the limited gopher frog populations to the brink, development also paves the way for further expansion of the fire ant. Accord to Kelly the fire ant prefers sunny, damp areas with no standing water or tree cover, an apt description of a well-kept, regularly watered backyard.

Introducing natural predators of the fire ant, like the phorid fly, is a method of addressing the issue, but as Kelly said “Once invasive species are introduced it’s virtually impossible to extinguish them.”