LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County received a 2022 Student STEM Enrichment Program Award for its Kids Who Code Robotics.

Presented by members of the Student Science Enrichment Program (SSEP) and the Board of Directors of the Burroughs Wellcome Fund and Advisory Committee, Robeson County had previously applied three times for the grant, and is the only school district awarded. Science Supervisor Susan-Miller-Hendrix said whe was proud to be the single school district to get the award.

The Burroughs Wellcome Fund began in 1996 and since that time has awarded a total of $37.7 million in grants. That sum was given to 110 different organizations to aid more than 43,000 students in the state of North Carolina. Each grant awarded this year will furnish the winner with funding for out-of-school time activities for three years.

“SSEP awards support career-oriented and practical programs intended to provide creative science enrichment activities for students in K-12 education who have shown interest in STEM, as well as those perceived to have high potential,” according to prepared statement from the Wellcome Fund.

Public Schools of Robeson County was congratulated in the notification sent by the Wellcome Fund’s Tiffanie Taylor, senior program associate and strategic planning coordinator for diversity and science education, and in the Wellcome Fund’s official press release, Chief Diversity Officer Alfred Mays said “This year’s selections reflect the breadth of out-of-school time outreach and partnerships across the state’s geography,” and “The programs leverage existing STEM resources to expand deeper access and opportunity for out-of-school time programming.”

A STEM award meeting and meeting of project directors will be held in Charlotte from November 28-30.