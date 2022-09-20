RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6-7 p.m., to discuss updated COVID-19 boosters, testing and treatments, as well as the flu and monkeypox vaccines.

An updated COVID-19 booster is now available for everyone ages 12 and older to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants. As of early September, these variants make up nearly 90% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. The updated booster is referred to as a bivalent for its ability to provide the most up-to-date protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death from the original COVID-19 strain as well as new subvariants.

Topics during the event will include the following:

Eligibility for and tools to locate updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters

What it means to be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Everyone can get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, testing and treatment, regardless of health insurance or immigration status

How to prepare for seasonal illness with the flu shot, which can be taken alongside a COVID-19 vaccine or booster

Updated eligibility for monkeypox vaccines

The event will be moderated by NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer and State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson. She will be joined by Jinwi Ghogomu-Atogho, PharmD, BCPS, a clinical pharmacy consultant at Knightdale Pharmacy in Knightdale, N.C.

The fireside chat will stream live from the NCDHHS social media accounts, where viewers can submit questions. The event includes a tele-town hall that invites people by phone to listen in and submit questions to help ensure everyone who is interested can participate. People can also dial (855) 756-7520 Ext. 81966# to access the event.

NCDHHS fireside chats and tele-town halls are part of the state’s ongoing public engagement to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure equitable access to timely information, resources and COVID-19 vaccines.

The NCDHHS social media platforms will host the livestream on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Visit the channel of your choice to watch the event, which will begin streaming at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Contact NCDHHS at news@dhhs.nc.gov or 919-855-4840