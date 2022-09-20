The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mission Church Road, Pembroke; Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Red Hill Road, Maxton; Briarcliff Lane, Lumberton, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Caldonia Lane, Lumberton; Broadridge Road, Orrum; Jigsaw Lane, Maxton; Kelsey Drive, Lumberton; Lombardy Village Road, Lumberton.

An incident involving assault with a deadly weapon at Tuscarora Nation Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault inflicting serious injury at Pleasant Hope Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny with a firearm at Oakgrove Church Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at McGirt Gin Road/McGirt Bridge Road, Maxton, was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of auto parts at Country Lane, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.