LUMBERTON — The IT C.O.D.E club at Robeson Community College recently held elections for the organization.

Natasha Burnette was elected as President; Adrian Barreles will serve as Vice President; and Adrian Hall became the Secretary/Treasurer.

Other student members of the club include Tamara King, Alicia Cassens, Brendon Stanley, Chelsey Hunt, Matthew Furmage, Abraham Castrejon, Talek Watson

Leading the NSF-ATE Grant, Michael Jacobs, an IT instructor at RCC will lead as the Principal Investigator, Loretta Allen, also an IT instructor, will continue to serve as the Co Principal Investigator, and Lisa Steffes will act as the Grant Coordinator.

“We have a great team and we are very proud of the progress being made with this newly formed club which will strive to represent Robeson Community College in the advancement of the Information Technology Program,” stated Steffes.

