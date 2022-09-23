RALEIGH — Residents of the Albemarle and Lumber River council of governments regions are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to provide input on strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience.

The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these areas to weigh in on project ideas to be included in a Regional Resilience Portfolio. These strategies can include natural or man-made infrastructure projects, housing, communications and outreach, planning/policy, analysis or assessments, or any other type of effort that supports the region’s ability to withstand floods, heat waves, and other climate hazards.

Five to 10 prioritized strategies or projects will be included in the final portfolio, which will identify specific ways to help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters and climate hazards.

An initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, the portfolio currently in development is one of two final products being created in partnership with each of the nine regional councils of governments.

The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program serves the following council of governments regions: Kerr-Tar, Upper Coastal Plain, Albemarle, Mid-Carolina, Mid-East, Lumber River, Cape Fear, Eastern Carolina and Triangle J (except for Wake, Durham and Orange counties). A list of counties for each region can be found on the RISE website, along with a program kickoff announcement.

Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties)

Thursday, Sept. 29: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Albemarle Commission Office, 512 S. Church St., Hertford, NC 27944

Lumber River Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshops (Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties)

Monday, Sept. 26: 3:30-5 p.m.

Location: City of Hamlet Council Chambers, 201 W. Main St., Hamlet, NC 28345

Monday, Sept. 26: 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: Lumber River Council of Governments Office, 30 CJ Walker Rd., Pembroke, NC 28372

Register: https://tinyurl.com/45rcwf7h

Both meetings will cover the same information.

The Regional Resilience Portfolio Program is a component of the larger Regions Innovating for Strong Economies & Environment (RISE) Program. RISE is a partnership between the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) and N.C. Rural Center, in collaboration with the N.C. Councils of Governments.

RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, with support from both NCORR and N.C. Rural Center. The Duke Energy Foundation has committed $600,000 to offer Accelerator Grants to the regions for priority projects identified as an outcome of the program. RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the program or what’s happening in each council of government region, visit the RISE website.

Janet Kelly-Scholle can be reached at 984-302-0034