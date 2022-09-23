The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shasta Drive, Saint Pauls; Pinwheel Circle, Lumberton; NC 211 East, Lumberton.

The following larcenies from a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bridgers Road, Rowland; Crestwood Drive, Lumberton.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Elrod Road, Rowland; Ollins Way, Pembroke.

An incident involving assault inflicting serious injury at McGirt Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Jernigan Road, Pembroke was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.