Student emerges from negative experiences to become educator

LUMBERTON – One educator says her negative experiences as a child in school contributed to her journey back to the classroom to make a positive impact on students and empower them to succeed in academics.

Christina Edwards could be seen greeting and embracing former students on Aug. 8 as they returned to PSRC Early College High School’s campus at Robeson Community College to begin their first day of school. She wore a smile and beamed with excitement as she talked to students that morning ahead of classroom instruction.

Edwards is currently working in her 15th year as an educator, all of which she has served in the Public Schools of Robeson County district. She currently teaches math for grades 9-12.

Why Edwards became a teacher

The math teacher says there are two reasons why she became an educator. One reason centers around students and the other involves her bad experience with former teachers during her time as a student in schools beyond North Carolina lines.

Edwards says she has sat, as a student, in classrooms of teachers “who instead of helping me to reach my potential, tore me down.”

“In the eighth grade, I wanted to quit school because of my low self-image and no confidence in my academic ability,” she said.

But that all changed when she entered the classroom of one English teacher, who was just starting her first year in education. The teacher showed Edwards respect and left a lasting impact on her life.

“Her uplifting me, believing in me and showing me that I was worth teaching changed my entire view on education and educators. I wanted to be like her to lift students up instead of tearing them down,” Edwards said.

One student’s success story

She also shared a success story that happened in her classroom.

Edwards shared that one of her students was going through a hard time in their personal life, which became evident in their studies.

“I could tell this student had a lot going on, so I not only offered them math help, but an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on if needed. This student went on to pass not only math but all their classes in order to graduate,” she said.

The student also graduated college with honors.

“A few years after (the student’s) high school graduation, I ran into this student who told me that just because I was there for them listening and encouraging, that their outlook on life and their future changed,” Edwards said.

“This interaction made me realize even more that the small things I do can be huge things to others, so I always try to give my best and most positive side to students,” she said.

Seeing potential is important

The Lumberton resident returns to the classroom each day with the goal of helping her students excel in math and reminding them of their potential.

“Math is a subject that many students struggle and/or have lost their self-confidence in. I wanted to help them to see that math isn’t a subject to fear but to embrace. I wholeheartedly believe all students are capable of learning math, maybe not all on the same level, but capable nonetheless,” Edwards said.

The most important part of her vocation is the “positive relationship” she builds with her students which “rolls over to a more positive outlook on their education,” she said.

“If students feel welcome, appreciated, and valued in your classroom, they will approach their studies with more confidence and motivation,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ favorite parts of the profession

Among her favorite parts of being an educator is interacting with her students and observing as they learn new concepts.

“The lightbulb moment really does exist,” she said. “Besides seeing students grasp concepts, I love to hear the math conversations the students have with each other to enrich their learning and understanding.”

Advice for future educators

Edwards said the profession is rewarding but isn’t for everyone. She also shared some advice for future educators.

“When you become a teacher it is important to approach every day with an open mind and a positive attitude. What happened yesterday is in the past and should not color your view of the students today,” Edwards said.

Message to parents, the public

She also shared words for parents and members of the public.

“Be kind to teachers and students,” she said. “Parents and community members please support the schools and your school system. We are here to help your children grow into responsible, successful and productive citizens.”

When Edwards isn’t teaching she can be found serving as a co-leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout troop, exploring a good book or spending time with her family.