The Lumberton High School Marching Band marching down Elm Street in last year’s Lumberton’s annual Christmas parade.

LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke.

Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6.

The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct. 24-29 with volleyball games at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and noon on Oct. 29. and a football game at 2 p.m. the same day.

Fairmont High School’s Spirit Week will be Oct. 3-7 with a homecoming parade on at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on Main Street in Fairmont, with a football game against West Bladen High School at 7 p.m. on the same date.

Lumberton High School’s Spirit Week will be Oct. 3-7 at the school with a homecoming parade at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 and a football game at 7:30 p.m. against Gray’s Creek High School.

Red Springs High School’s Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7 with the Homecoming Parade at 3 p.m. on Oct.7 and a football game on the same day against Clinton High School.

Purnell Swett High School’s Homecoming Week will be Oct. 17-21. with a football game against Douglas Byrd High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

St. Pauls High School’s homecoming parade will take place on at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 with a football game against Midway High School at 7 p.m. the same day.

