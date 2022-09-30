LUMBERTON — As autumn enfolds the waning days of 2022, Christmas decorations fill stores, the days grow shorter, and the calendar darkens with happenings as the plastic ghosts and plastic reindeer cast long shadows on the fallen leaves, the boiling heat of summer gives way to the procession of frigid months and holidays that usher the year to its conclusion. However, not every aspect of the holiday season is beneficial.

This article is the first of a series exploring the less pleasant aspects of the holidays, and showing ways of preventing them from ruining the spirit of the season.

Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a frightening name for feeling out of step with the holiday tide. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, SAD is when a person’s mood is negatively altered by changes in the seasons.

Nicole Stargell of the University of North Carolina Pembroke’s Department of Counseling defined seasonal affective disorder as “Seasonal affective disorder is recurrent depression with a seasonal pattern. Individuals with SAD will experience depression during a certain season (most often fall/winter) and it will lift during the rest of the year. This pattern will occur for at least two years.”

As per NIMH, more people deal with SAD during fall and winter though cases of SAD during spring and summer also occur. Stargell said “Individuals with seasonal affective disorder experience depression that causes significant impairment in daily functioning for at least a two-week period during a specific season, and they do not experience the depression during the opposite season. Most individuals with SAD experience depression during fall/winter that lifts during spring/summer, but some people with SAD experience depression during spring/summer and not during fall/winter.”

As the NIMH explained, SAD affects millions of people, some of which may be unaware because feeling down is hardly out of the ordinary, but feeling down for extended periods of time to significant detriment requires help.

Nicole Stargell of the University of North Carolina Pembroke’s Department of Counseling said of the symptoms of SAD during the season of depression for at least two weeks at a time or more include feeling sad, hopeless, empty, worthless, guilty, irritable, and/or tearful most of the day every day, loss of pleasure in things they usually like, loss of energy/difficulty concentrating, sleeping more than usual, and eating more than usual, especially carbohydrates.

Though SAD is a problem for many people, simply feeling down during the holidays is not sufficient evidence of SAD, as there are other reasons for downcast moods during the colder months. Stargell said general dislike for a certain season, inability to exercise due to the cold weather, and missing a family member could be mistaken for SAD.

Of the best way to treat SAD, Stargell said “The most evidence-based treatment for major depression is cognitive-behavioral therapy. Medicine might be helpful, but individuals should only take psychotropic medication with mental health therapy from a professional counselor, marriage and family therapist, psychologist or social worker.”

