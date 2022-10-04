LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning.

Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday with no further postponements.

Shea Ann DeJarnette of the fair board said early on Saturday that the fair was trying to clean up and that some of the tents were damaged from Tropical Storm Ian that pushed its way through the county on Friday.

She said the debris wasn’t as much of a problem and that the rides are in great shape.

DeJarnette said the fair, which she described as larger than most local fairs, is all about community, which it brings together, and is one big celebration.

Of the fairgoers, DeJarnette said people come for different reasons, including the rides, food and local art exhibitions. Animals and animal shows are a major part of the fair, as well. DeJarnette said that people love the camel, but there are also goats, chickens and at least one turkey, and more to see.

Linda Baker, who helped set up the fair, said all the pieces go together like a puzzle. She said being a people person was necessary to do the job, and seeing the smiling faces of the children and people who visit was a reward in itself.

Though clouds rolled in the sky above on Sunday, pathways were densely peopled, the rides in motion, and the food hot and filling the afternoon air with aromatic smoke.

The fair provides a wide range of activities, sights and entertainment — including plenty of animals. Rabbits and chicks joined the camel and various fowl, local artworks adorned a gallery wall, and vegetables were prominently displayed for public viewing.

At the corner of one road are DayDay’s Premium BBQ Sauce, which hungry fairgoers were encouraged to “Try It On Everything.”

A selection of lawnmowers and other small vehicles were on display by vendor Danny Pait, who said he’s been attending the fair for decades.

While some events have been rescheduled because of weather, the fair runs through Saturday.