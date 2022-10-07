Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College.

Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year after formerly serving as principal of Pembroke Middle School for about six years.

“I am honored to serve as the new principal,” he said. “My leadership style rests on putting the needs of our students first and ensuring they have what they need to be successful.”

In his new role, he seeks to partner closely with RCC to provide opportunities for students to excel and take advantage of early college education, Barton said.

Barton’s “desire to help facilitate the best learning environments for children” is what led him to become a principal, he said.

In 2008, Barton began his career with the school district as a Social Studies teacher at South Robeson High School where he educated students for nearly four years. He went on to serve as an assistant principal at Purnell Swett High School in 2013 before becoming principal of Pembroke Middle School in 2016.

Barton says the most important part of his job is “being an advocate for our students and staff.”

His favorite parts of the job involve watching students “learn and grow” and “helping build the professional capacity of the teacher leaders I work with,” he said.

The principal intends to spend his first year as an administrator at PSRC Early College “listening and learning,” he said.

Barton also shared a special message for parents and students at his school.

“When you need help, we are just a phone call away,” he said. “PSRC Early College High is committed to ensuring our Eagles ‘Soar above the rest!’”