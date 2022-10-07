Back during the July 4 holiday, I had the chance to go home to Florida and see and hang out with a group of guys that I have been friends with for roughly 25 years.

We grew up together and most importantly we were in youth group together. It is incredible that all these years later we are still friends. In fact, thanks to digital technology we all talk just about every day through our group chat — a truly remarkable thing, and something for which I am thankful.

It was so amazing to get together for the Fourth of July, something we did as kids, and hang out on the water, boat, grill and do all the things that we did for the Fourth for years growing up. It was special to look out over the backyard and the bay and see our kids playing with each other and doing all the things together that we did together.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s when we were in youth, there was a certain evangelical youth group subculture. It seems to me that this subculture was similar across geographic and even theological lines. Part of this culture was the message, well-intentioned I’m sure, that following Jesus was easy and just another way, albeit the best way of making your life better.

Now I want to be clear, I’m not sure that this was ever intentional teaching. I know that it was not from our leaders, and yet somehow we all absorbed it. Some have called this Moral Therapeutic Deism (MTD). There is a God, but he is not super involved in your life (deism), He wants you to do the right thing (moral), but he also wants you to know how wonderful and perfect you are and wants you to be happy and content all the time (therapeutic). Studies have been done to show that this is the predominant view of many young people that were raised in supposed Bible-teaching congregations.

The problem with this is that it is not, in fact, a biblical view, at all. It is certainly not a biblical expression of Christianity.

Before we move on, I want to be clear, I do not think that anyone was intentionally teaching this to anyone. I think that this is the natural outcome when the values of the world, values of comfort and ease, come to dominate even the church. I think, and any studies have shown, that the primary worldview that dominates in many of the churches in the United States is not a biblical worldview, but a worldview mediated by MTD. A study that came out this year from the respected researcher George Barna shows that only 37% of pastors hold a biblical worldview (you can look up the “American Worldview Inventory 2022 to see this data). The number is even more shocking when talking about children and youth pastors; only 12% hold to a biblical worldview.

Instead of teaching folks in our churches to follow Jesus, and to grow in Christlikeness, we have promoted MTD and a simple, easy false gospel. To follow after Christ is not easy and it is not without cost. Jesus himself said that to follow after him was akin to being crucified: “If anyone wants to follow after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life because of me will find it.” — Matthew 16:24-25

Over the next several weeks we will be examining what, exactly, it means to lay down our life, take up our cross and to follow Jesus.

Points to consider:

1.) Why do you think non-biblical elements have become so prevalent within our churches and in their teachings?

2.) Do you know what the elements of a biblical worldview are? Why might it be important to have a biblical worldview?

3.) When Jesus tells us to take up our cross and follow him, what do you think he means? What might your own cross look like?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]