LUMBERTON — With cyberattacks on the rise, Robeson Community College has planned a special presentation with cybersecurity expert Robert Zekanis.

The presentation will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in the RCC Auditorium. The event is free and open to the general public.

“October is Cybersecurity Month and part of our NSF-ATE (National Science Foundation Advanced Technology Education) Grant is to help make our community more aware of cybersecurity issues,” stated Loretta Allen, the NSF-ATE Grant co-principal investigator and RCC Information Technology instructor. “Having Robert Zekanis on campus to share with us his expertise and knowledge is a great opportunity for our students, faculty, staff and community.”

Zekanis recently retired from the Department of Defense, where he worked as the chief of the Information Management Branch of the Directorate of Human Resources of the United States Army, stationed at Ft. Bragg.

While at Ft. Bragg, Zekanis and his staff processed millions of personnel orders each year, including enlistments, marriages, divorces, births, duty changes, transfers, promotions, demotions and discharges. With this amount of information, every order required specific forms to be completed, communicated properly through base channels, and archived and made available for immediate retrieval. With this came a heightened level of defense to safeguard documents, which was needed to protect soldiers, civilians and national security.

Since retiring, Zekanis has joined forces with Strike Hold as a consultant.

“Consider attending to discover ways to protect yourself, your family, your business from unwanted cyber threats,” Allen stated. “Knowledge is powerful and the more you know, the less chance you have of becoming a victim of cybercrime.”