The last couple of weeks we looked at a verse from Matthew, Chapter 16 where we are bidden by Christ to take up our cross and follow him.

In looking at that passage we saw that a central element of following Jesus was about taking up that cross, meaning that we need to die to ourselves. As we continue with an exploration of what it means to be a follower of Jesus, a disciple, I want to turn to the book of Galatians, in particular the 20th verse of Chapter Two.

Galatians 2:20 reads, “I have been crucified with Christ, and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”

Once again, we see language that is centered on the crucifixion of Jesus, again saying that in some way we have or must participate in the crucifixion. We learned last week that crucifixion was a brutal death and that we are called to die ourselves, but there is more going on in this verse than just that. What does Paul mean when he says that we have been “crucified with Christ?” How is it that we can be crucified with Christ?

Paul is speaking to the fact that our new life, when we are “born again” in Christ (John 3:3), that new life is intimately interconnected with the life and death of Jesus on the cross. On the cross, Jesus took on all our sins and, at the cost of his own perfect sinless life, bore the wrath of God for those sins. This canceled the debt that we owe to a perfect, holy and sovereign God for our rebellion against him. But that alone would not have been enough to save us.

God’s expectation is not just that we do not sin, but that we are also righteous. There is nothing we can do on our own, however, to achieve the righteousness that God demands of us. Thus, when our sins are taken on by Christ, imputed to him would be the $64 million term, only half of the equation has taken place. The second half of the equation is this, Christ imputes His righteousness to us. This is what is called “double imputation.” Not merely, as it could be considered mere, or our sins forgiven, but we also are allowed to participate in Christ’s righteousness.

This is what Paul means when he says “Christ lives in me.” What is living in us is Christ’s righteousness. This is the thing that is giving us new life. When our old, sin-filled life dies, it is because Christ has died, taken our sins and killed them. When we are born again into new lives, it is because Christ lives in holy perfections and righteousness and are chosen to live in that life with him.

Paul continues the verse “the life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God.” Paul is showing us here that this new life that we have is not something that comes at the end, after we have lived this mortal life, but rather it is something that we are called to live now. The life that we live right now in the body is part of the new life that we are

called to live. The New Life we are to live starts from the moment that we are born again, not simply after we die in some eternal life in heaven. We are called to life that new life in the here and now in “the life I now live in the body.”

As we are called to participate in Christ’s righteousness, and we are only able to answer that call because he has chosen us and not because we choose, we would do well to place ourselves in the way of the master, looking to Christ to see what the righteousness looks like.

Points to consider:

1) On a day-to-day basis, what does it mean to be “crucified with Christ?”

2) How does it make you feel knowing that not only has Jesus taken on your sin, but that He extends his righteousness to you?

3) What does that new life of righteousness look like that we are called to? Where are some places in scripture to which we can turn to see what that life looks like?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]