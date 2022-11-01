LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College extends an invitation to everyone in the community to attend an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the RCC Foundation. The RCC Foundation Office recently moved from Building 2 and is now located within Building 13.

With the new location of the RCC Foundation being closer to financial aid and admissions, the move was made to better accommodate students. It also gave the Foundation some much needed space, including a conference room for meetings and more storage capacity for items needed for fundraising events.

“With all the transition, the staff in the RCC Foundation want to welcome everyone to our new headquarters on campus as our office moves forwards with new initiatives and campaigns,” stated Lisa Hunt, the assistant vice president of grants and foundation.

The Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a special ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 11 p.m.

“We will be giving away door prizes, including Amazon gift cards and there will be light refreshments available,” said Hunt. “You’ll also be able to sign up for Amazon Smile during this time, we will help you designate the RCC Foundation as your charity of choice, and also provide more information about this great opportunity.”

“It’s a floating event, just stop by anytime,” Hunt said. “We would love to meet you and have you be our guest.”

For media inquiries, please contact Cheryl Hemric, Public Information Officer, via phone at 910-272-3241 or via email at [email protected]