New Horizon Church of God in Christ

— Address: 511 Courtland St., Maxton

— Pastor: Elder John I. Brown Jr.

— Phone: 910-844-6486

— Service schedule: Sunday, Intercessory Prayer, 10 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., and Morning Worship, 11:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Pentecostal Holiness

— Established: 1996

— Favorite Scripture: Romans 12:2

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”