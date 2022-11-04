We are through Halloween which means that we are officially into my favorite two months of the year.

I absolutely adore the months of November and December, mainly for the holidays. As tempted as I may be, however, to get that Christmas tree up already, I want to slow down and remember Thanksgiving.

Of all the holidays, I feel like Thanksgiving is the one that begins to really get lost. It, sometimes, just feels like a speed bump on the all-out sprint from Halloween to Christmas, but I think, and I hope that you will agree with me, that Thanksgiving deserves its own time and its own reflection.

It is hard to understand why Thanksgiving always seems to get the short end of the stick. I think one reason is that we do not really have Thanksgiving songs. After all, I have albums upon albums of Christmas music. I even have Halloween and Fourth of July music. But when was the last time that a musician put out a Thanksgiving album? Also, I think that if Reese’s were to put out peanut butter cup Turkeys between the pumpkins and the Christmas trees, maybe we would pay more attention to Thanksgiving.

While all of these might be fun reasons to think that Thanksgiving gets overlooked, I think that the real reason might be more depressing than all that. I think that we are not very good in these modern times at expressing thanks for things.

After all, huge chunks of our economy and our culture are built around making us dissatisfied with what we already have, and dissatisfaction is the exact opposite of Thanksgiving. To be thankful and content with what you have — and I do think that thankfulness and contentment are two sides of the same coin — is seen in our culture of striving to be “settling.”

Scripture is full of moments of thanksgiving, especially the Psalms. Giving thanks to God is one of the things that those of us that are called to be followers of Jesus are called to do on a regular basis.

One of the most well-known passages of thanksgiving in scripture is Psalm 100. It starts “Let the whole earth shout triumphantly to God!” (Psalm 100:1). This is not the thanksgiving of one person or one people. No, this is a reflection of what all of creation should do, including those parts of creation that are not people at all.

The “whole earth” is to shout to God. That means you and me, but also the birds of the air and the animals of the ground. In Luke 19:39-40, we see that Jesus tells those that would silence his disciples that even if they were to be silenced “the stones themselves would cry out.” There is no silencing God’s creation in shouting praises to His name.

Psalm 100 continues, “Acknowledge that the LORD is God. He made us and we are his – his people, the sheep of his pasture,” (Psalm 100:3). We are to be thankful to God because of who He is and who we are of His. We are His creations; we owe our very existence to him. On top of that, we are also the sheep of His pasture, and as such he will take care of us. He will protect us, feed us, water us, and see us grow and prosper.

Because of this, we see that we should “Enter his gates with Thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Give thanks to him and bless his name,” (Psalm 100:4). We are to come into His presence thankful for what he has done for us and thankful for what He continues to do for us. To be able to enter His gates and courts is an amazing gift in its own right and we should respond by glorifying Him and His holy name.

Finally, we see that what we have from Him is not capricious, not some accident, but is because He is good and eternal, and as such the gifts that we have are not ours alone, but belong to all generations (Psalm 100:5). And so we can be thankful for ourselves, but also for those that will come after us because they too will be the beneficiaries of a good and Holy God who endures forever. If we can’t give thanks for that, I’m not sure what would be worthy of our thanks.

Points to consider:

1) Why do you think it is so hard for us to be thankful sometimes? Do you ever have that issue?

2) How might our lives look different if we were truly thankful every day for what we have been given?

3) Find a notebook and every day this month take a few minutes to record all of the things that you are thankful for. I think you will find by the end of the month your relationship with God will have changed.

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]