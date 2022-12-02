Last Sunday, our congregation began the observance of the season of Advent. Advent is a word that simply means “arrival” or “beginning.” In the history of the Church, the season of Advent is the four Sundays prior to Christmas day, a season of preparation for the celebration of the arrival of God in the person the Son, Jesus.

One of the texts that is often read that first Sunday in Advent is includes Isaiah 9:2: “the people walking in darkness have seen a great light; a light has dawned on those living in the land of darkness.”

These are amazing words of hope, containing, as they do, a promise that we will not always find ourselves in the darkness, but that light is coming. I do not know about you, but the darkness that surrounds us can be a little oppressive to me at times.

Just in the last week or so here in Robeson County we have experienced a public murder in a Food Lion parking lot, a shooting at Walmart, and another shooting here in Fairmont. That does not count of countless other acts of violence, addiction, abuse, theft, and general meanness that have occurred in the same time period.

As Isaiah said, we walk in darkness and sometimes the darkness is overpowering. Earlier in Isaiah 9:1, Isaiah describes what they are experiencing as “gloom of the distressed lands.” Gloom is, I think, and apt description of what things can feel like, and I would be hard-pressed to think of a more distressed land than one of the poorest counties in the nation with all of the associated social ills that go along with that. So what are we to do when we turn on the news and see news of riots and wars? Or when we open The Robesonian and see yet another young person has lost their life at the hands of senseless violence? The easy thing to do would be to despair. The easy thing would be to give up hope that is consumed by the darkness. After all, we live in a world that feels the full weight of sin and the havoc it has wreaked on all of creation.

The presence of this darkness threatens our hope. This is one of the reasons that Christmas resonates in our hearts, even in the hearts of folks that are not believers. Even nonbelievers see that our world is dark and corrupt, and that war, violence, disease and oppression is all around us. Even the staunchest nonbeliever sees that we are in darkness and knows in their heart that we need light and hope. This is what Christmas is: a reminder that hope and light are possible. But the heart of Christmas reminds us that light and hope are only truly available to us through God’s presence who has come to give us this hope, namely God the Son, Jesus.

The problem for many of us, however, is that we are not patient. We want the total fulfillment of the promise to have happened yesterday. We tire of waiting to see the promise of hope fulfilled.

Isaiah saw that God would bring light and salvation through the birth of a child and 750 years later, that promise was fulfilled.

Therefore, we read Isaiah’s prophecy each year during Christmas. It shows the faithfulness of God in the past, which gives us deep and abiding hope in the present and unwavering trust for the future.

We may walk in darkness, but we have seen a great light, and as John tells us in his gospel, the darkness cannot overcome the light.

Points to consider:

1) How would you define hope in your own words?

2) Why is it so hard to wait on God to move in our lives?

3) How has God been faithful in your life, and how does that strengthen your trust in Him?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]