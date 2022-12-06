LUMBERTON — “I had no idea we would get this kind of response,” said Christy Musslewhite, the president of Robeson Community College’s Association of Educational Office Professionals as she looked over all the items donated for the Project Christmas service project.

“We wanted to do a service project for the holidays to benefit our students and we just had an overwhelming response.”

The organization received donations from faculty and staff across the campus, as well as a number of items from the Girls Scouts NC Coastal Pines Troop 091.

The end result- 180 “grab n’go” lunch bags for students.

“We wanted to make lunch bags for our students so they could grab it and go, without having to cook anything that required more than a microwave,” Musslewhite said. “Our food pantry has a lot of items, but we needed things that could be eaten right away, like chips or items with a pop top.”

The organization also raises money to fund two $500 scholarships for students studying business or an office-related program. Those scholarships are awarded each fall.

“Our main goal is to raise money for the scholarship, but we also provide professional development opportunities for faculty and staff and do service projects like this,” Musslewhite said.

The association currently has 26 members, all employees at RCC.

“We thank everyone who donated to Project Christmas,” Musslewhite said. “You made this possible for our students.”

Anyone in the community who would like to donate food items for students in need can do so through the RCC Food Pantry by contacting Phoebe Harris at [email protected] or 910-272-3448. Monetary donations are also accepted and can be made through the RCC Foundation by calling Carol Cummings at 910-272-3236 or [email protected]

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer at Robeson Community College. She can be reached at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]