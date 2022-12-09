PEMBROKE — The Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation recently awarded more than $33,000 to 17 teachers throughout Robeson County and other surrounding counties through the Bright Ideas education grants program.

Of the 17, five were educators with the Public Schools of Robeson County. They include Kayla Hendrix, Peterson Elementary; Trezur Grafton, Tanglewood Elementary School; Robert McLean, Southside Ashpole Elementary School; Ashley Clark, Pembroke Middle School; and Deborah Lee, South Robeson Middle School.

Pembroke Middle School Media Coordinator Ashley Clark was awarded $2,500 for “Makerspace Magic in the Media Center.”

The funding will allow the school to “purchase STEM materials for my media center such as Sphero Robots, Little Bits Snap circuits, and merge cubes,” Clark said.

Peterson Elementary School educator Kayla Hendrix received a $1,950 award for her project called “I bot, You bot, We bot, Beebot.”

“It will be used to purchase a class set of beebot robots to help introduce coding to my first-grade class! Many students will find a new skill they love and a skill that will open up so many future job opportunities!” Hendrix said.

Southside-Ashpole Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Robert McLean’s $1,983 grant award will help the school purchase equipment to enhance its Physical Education program.

Tanglewood Elementary School first-grade educator Trezur Grafton received $2,000 for the “Bears’ Station Upgrade Project.” The funding will allow the school to purchase supplies and equipment for reading, math, writing, word work, and science stations in Grafton’s classroom.

LREMC held a luncheon recognizing the recipients on Thursday at the LREMC headquarters in Pembroke.

Bright Idea Award recipients also include James Amendola, Stoney Point Elementary; Kristin Barnes Seventy-First Classical Middle; Sylvia Beckham, Seventy-First Classical Middle School; Kim Brown Sycamore, Lane Elementary School; Niquetta Dockery, Scurlock Elementary; Martha Jones, Freedom Christian Academy; Sarah Latta-Johnson, Rockfish Hoke Elementary School; Lisa Packer, E M Honeycutt Elementary School; Denise Renfro, Douglas Byrd High School; Myrna Strickland, CIS Academy; Kellan Teasley, Scotland Early College High School; and Jessica VanDeVelde South Johnson Elementary School.

“As a community-focused cooperative, Lumbee River EMC is committed to building a brighter future for our region,” said Walter White, LREMC VP of Corporate Services. “We’re proud to continue our long history of supporting educators and the students who will become our future leaders.”

The cooperative awards the grants each year “for projects that improve classroom instruction and utilize innovative teaching methods,” according to LREMC.

“Projects must provide ongoing benefits to students, achieve clearly defined goals and learning objectives, use innovative and creative teaching methods, and have measurable results evaluated upon completion. Applications are accepted by LREMC each year from April through September. Winning proposals are selected in a blind evaluation process by an independent panel of judges,” according to LREMC.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson shared words of gratitude for the grant program.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is grateful for opportunities through programs like Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation’s Bright Ideas grants that help support our efforts to educate our students and prepare them to work and thrive in an ever-changing global society,” Dr. Williamson said.

For more information about Bright Ideas grants, visit NC Electric Cooperatives’ website at www.ncelectriccooperatives.com.