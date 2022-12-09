In Isaiah 9, one of the titles that is given to Jesus is “Prince of Peace.”

Many of us know this and are so used to thinking of and referring to Jesus as the “Prince of Peace” that we do not stop to think about what that means, do not stop to reflect and contemplate what it really means that Jesus is the “Prince of Peace.”

Take the first part of that title, prince. In most times and places, a prince is the son of the King; certainly, a prince is a high and exalted office. Just in the last few months, we have seen one of the world’s last remaining princes move from being the Prince of Wales, to become the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The status of this term is also heard in our slang expressions.

“Oh, he is an absolute prince,” is what we might say about someone that we really like and admire. Now, of course, we are not saying that this individual is in line to inherit a kingdom and a throne, but we are expressing our admiration for the individual and how much we think of them and their character.

So, when we say that Jesus was a “Prince” what do we mean? Jesus, as part of the Godhead, is not lesser than any other person in the Trinity. After all, we proudly proclaim at our baptism that “Jesus is Lord.” He is not just our savior, but our Lord and savior, with the right to utterly rule our lives. At the same time, we know that he is the son, the second person of the trinity. As the son of the King, he is a prince. I also think, however, that there is something of a second meaning of prince in the term. I think that when we proclaim that Jesus is the prince, we are speaking to his character.

So what of the second part of that title, “peace.” What is meant here by peace? Peace, again, is one of those words that sometimes we don’t think too deeply about because we think that we know what it means, however, there is a lot to it when we think intentionally about it.

There are two kinds of peace, negative peace and positive peace. Often when we think of peace we are thinking of negative peace. It is negative not because it is bad, but because it is missing something, namely negative peace is the absence of conflict. This is normally what we mean when we say peace. “I want peace in my home,” is a cry for conflict to cease. “I pray for peace in Ukraine,” is a call for weapons to be laid down and violence to stop.

If negative peace is peace through the absence of something, positive peace is peace through the presence of something, namely righteousness and reconciliation. While God certainly offers the first form of peace, this positive peace is more deeply what He means when He declares His peace.

This is the kind of Peace that Jesus brings and offers: peace with God through righteousness, namely Jesus’ as we are incapable of offering up our own without him, and reconciliation, namely our reconciliation to God that can only come because of the work of Christ on the cross and in the empty tomb.

Jesus offers us a “peace that surpasses all understanding” that is only possible because of who he is and what he has done for us.

In Luke 2 we see angles come and proclaim both peace and the arrival of the new Prince. To whom do they declare this? It is the king or even the emperor in Rome? No. Is it the high-born and well-to-do? No. Is it the respectable and the clean? Nope, not them either.

The individuals to whom the angels declare the arrival are among some of those that most needed to hear the message of peace: shepherds keeping watch over their flocks. Shepherds were on the fringes of society, semi-nomadic, with the reputation of being filthy, smelly, rough, and thieves. It is to these men that the angels arrive crying, “glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace on earth to people he favors” (Luke 2:14). In proclaiming the arrival of the prince, the Messiah, to these low born working men first, God is showing the upside down nature of His kingdom, a Kingdom that arrives with righteousness and reconciliation, with a deep peace that is only possible because it is purchased with the prince’s blood.

Points to consider:

1. What kinds of things tend to rob peace from people’s lives?

2. How is the presence of God and the presence of peace related?

3. Why is Christ’s sacrifice necessary to reconcile us to God? To ourselves? To others?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]