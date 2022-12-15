LUMBERTON — The Julian T. Pierce Memorial Initiative recently gifted the Robeson Community College Foundation $25,000.

The check was presented at the Legal Aid Office in Pembroke, and the money donated will go towards scholarships for students, continuing the legacy of Julian T. Pierce to “keep the vision” in supporting education and equality for all people.

The funds for the donation were raised during the 9th Annual Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner held earlier this year.

“Julian T. Pierce had great vision and he wanted to continue to ‘balance the scales’ of justice for all” said Lisa Hunt, the assistant vice president of Foundation and Grants at RCC. “The money raised will help continue his legacy through students at RCC who receive scholarships in his name.”

Pierce was a lawyer and civil rights activist, fighting for equality for the Lumbee Tribe of which he was a member, and for all individuals. In 1988, he ran for superior court judge, a new judgeship created by the North Carolina General Assembly for Robeson County. In March 1988, just a few weeks before the election, Pierce was tragically killed in his home. Pierce won the election that year, posthumously, by more than 2,000 votes.

The memorial dinner was started by Harvey Godwin, the former Lumbee Tribal chairman and owner of Two Hawk Employment Service. Godwin served as the campaign manager for Pierce during his run for superior court judge, as a way to honor the man, whom many would attest had made such a difference in his community.

“Julian was an activist for all people,” Hunt said. “He believed in equality for everyone and advocated for others so they could have access to resources needed, whether that was education, legal assistance, or healthcare.”

“He really believed in the power of education,” Hunt said. “It is fitting for this scholarship to be in his name.”

Pierce left a lasting impact on his community that can still be felt to this day.

For example, he was instrumental in integrating Robeson County’s schools into one school system to provide quality education for all. He founded the Lumbee River Legal Services and Robeson County Health Care Corporation, two organizations that still exist to this day and are in operation helping those in need.

“This Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner continues to grow each year, it is wonderful to see the support of the community towards this great cause and we are so thankful for everyone who has been a part in contributing to the success of this initiative,” Hunt said. “This gift received will assist in funding multiple scholarships to students in need, fulfilling Julian’s vision and legacy.”

To date, Robeson Community College has received more than $135,000 in scholarship funds from the Julian T. Pierce Memorial Initiative.

“Julian T. Pierce was a remarkable man, and we are so honored to have an opportunity to pay it forward through this gift given to Robeson Community College in his name,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “This money has helped students from all walks of life over the years and will continue to assist students in obtaining a quality education, as they pursue their hopes and dreams.”

“I believe that Julian would be proud to know of the difference he has made in the lives of so many through education at Robeson Community College,” Singler said. “We are so thankful for this donation, and we are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Julian’s legacy.”

The 2022 Julian T. Pierce Memorial Art Dinner raised over $80,000 in support of scholarships. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where Pierce received his bachelor’s degree, received $25,000, and North Carolina Central University School of Law, the institution where Pierce earned his juris doctorate, was the recipient of $10,000.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College.