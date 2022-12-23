I don’t know about your house, but at ours, the presents are starting to show up under the Christmas tree, although with a toddler, a dog, and two cats we have to have them behind a gate!

Gifts are great, and I hope that you get things both useful and fun this year. Sometimes, however, we get that gift that is like a big pink bunny suit from our aunt that we just don’t know what to do with. It can get awkward.

The best gift that we get at Christmas is so good that you don’t have to rehearse a response for it. In fact, you can’t! It is the greatest gift that has ever been given to us, and Christmas is the time in which it was presented. When God sent his son to be born, it was an expression of his unfailing and relentless love. His love is a gift that is thoughtful because it meets our greatest need — our sinful state.

Sometimes the timing of gifts is just right. You receive a present from someone and you can’t believe how perfect the timing is.

In Galatians, Paul tells us that God’s gift, came right on time: “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his Son, born of woman, born under the law, 5 to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons.” — Galatians 4:4-5

Even before the moment creation was broken by sin, God began to unfurl a plan to restore and rescue all that he had made. The Bible is an account of his divine efforts and faithfulness to reverse the effects of the Fall. Motivated by love, God partners with those who love and trust him to enact the greatest rescue plan in history.

Paul writes that when Jesus came and was born to Mary, the fullness of time had come. It was the right moment in history to send his son to make a way for the world to be restored. Because of love, God was not content to sit back and watch his creation suffer forever.

In fact, we are loved right into God’s family. According to Galatians 4, the full expression of God’s love is demonstrated in our spiritual adoption. We become children of God and brothers and sisters in Christ. We are given all the privileges of sonship and daughtership with God as our Father.

The late pastor J.I. Packer wrote about this incredible expression of love that came to us at Christmas: “Adoption is the highest privilege that the gospel offers: higher even than justification. To be right with God, the Judge is a great thing, but to be loved and cared for by God, the Father is greater.”

Many of us live our lives every day missing the fact that God loves us. When we miss the fact that we have been adopted into his family, we have a hard time loving ourselves. We get wrapped up in all of the things that we have done, thinking ourselves unworthy of the love of anyone, not to mention God. We carry a guilty conscience around, letting it destroy our relationship with the Father that loves us and the Son that is our brother.

As a part of God’s family, we are made blameless in God’s sight; our sins are washed away by his love. God’s will and way are made known to us as a father might share with a child. We are chosen to receive hope and salvation and sealed to ensure that we are filled by the Spirit of God and will inherit eternal life as one of God’s precious possessions.

All of this is only made possible by the arrival of Jesus at just the right time to one day sacrificially give his life on the cross to validate God’s amazing love for us.

This love and grace are so powerful, they compel us to treat others with the same grace and love that God has treated us. If we do not know the compassion of God, it is difficult to express the compassion of God, but when we recognize the love that God has for us, it becomes the way in which we treat others around us. In fact, I would say that if you have received the grace of God you will extend that grace to others. Of course, what we offer will be imperfect, but if you find yourself never able to offer that grace, you need to have a hard conversation about whether or not you have actually received it. This should make you ask a hard question: Are you actually regenerating?

Because if you have received the greatest gift, the gift that rests at the heart of Christmas, there is only one way to respond: with awe, wonder and thanks that move us to action in the here and now. Anything less is unworthy of the gift we’ve received.

Points to consider:

1. What kind of effect should God’s love have on us?

2. What benefit of being in God’s family that is listed in Ephesians 1:3-14 is most exciting and encouraging to you? Why?

3. What is one practical way to share God’s love with someone else this week?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]