MAXTON — A Purnell Swett High School educator says conveying the value of education to students is one of the most important parts of her profession.

Jolen Lowry is a first-year educator at the school, who currently teaches 10th-grade English.

“The most important part of teaching for me is making sure that my students understand the value of their education,” she said.

It’s also important to share with them that “knowledge is something that no one can take away from them,” she said.

The start of her career in the classroom is rooted in making a difference.

“I wanted to become an educator to help improve the future generations of our community,” she said.

Her favorite part of the job is “being able to connect with my students beyond the classroom,” she said.

She also said that watching her students collaborate and work together brings her joy.

Though she teaches many lessons to her students each week, she still learns a few of her own.

“As a first-year teacher, I have so much to learn and I’m taking all of it in,” she said.

“I would say that one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned so far while being an educator is that I may be their teacher, but I learn something new from my students every day,” she said.

Lowry also shared advice for future educators.

“For our future educators, always remember: take time for yourself. Take care of yourself. In order to give your students the best, you should make sure that your mind is focused. Also, you may not be able to reach every single student, but the ones you do reach will always remember,” she said.

When Lowry is not teaching, the Pembroke resident enjoys spending time with her family and reading books.