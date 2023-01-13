We are now two weeks into the new year, so I must ask how your resolutions going? Are you still pursuing them? Or have they fallen to the side, discarded as just another burden as you travel through this year of 2023?

Resolutions are something that many of us do at the beginning of the year seeking self-improvement and personal growth. Maybe, for you, it was about personal health. You are going to lose a certain amount of weight, eat a certain way, or work out a certain number of times. Or perhaps it was more internal. This was the year that you finally are going to figure out time management, or the year that you were going to save more money or spend more time with friends and family.

According to a survey done by statista.com, the top resolutions coming into the year 2023 were: 1.) exercise more, 2.) eat healthier, 3.) lose weight, 4.) save more money, 5.) spend more time with family and friends, 6.) spend less time on social media, 7.) reduce stress on the job, 8.) reduce living expenses.

What is interesting to me, as a pastor, is that while this is a noble list and several of these things can have spiritual consequences, not one of these top resolutions have anything to do with personal spiritual growth, discipleship, or growing in Christlikeness.

In the winter or spring of 1722-1723, a young 21-year-old recent Yale graduate named Jonathan Edwards was called to be a supply preacher for a presbyterian congregation in New York City. During this same time, this young man wrote out a series of about 70 resolutions.

You can imagine at 70, they are pretty comprehensive, but the first one sets the tone for all of them: “Resolved, that I will do whatsoever I think to be most to God’s glory, and my own good, profit and pleasure, in the whole of my duration, without any consideration of the time, whether now, or never so many myriad’s of ages hence.”

Notice what comes first in this very first resolution of Edwards? That he would strive to do whatever was most to God’s glory. Here was a young man, just getting started in his life, who was placing God and his glory at the very center of how he was going to think about and live his life.

Edwards went on to be one of the leading figures in the American Great Awakening of the 1700s. He went on to see revival across New England and into the rest of the British colonies. Edwards was not a perfect man by any means, after all, he participated in the great sin of man stealing (American chattel slavery; 1 Tim. 1:10), but the impact of Edwards on the religiosity of our nation, even to this day, and his influence through serving God in an Awakening that led to the salvation of thousands upon thousands of souls.

So, if we look to Edwards’ example, where does that leave us as we sit here, halfway through the first month of 2023. I would hope that we could agree that, like Edwards, our first resolution should be to seek God’s glory in all things.

In 1 Corinthians 10:31, Paul writes, “So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.” Likewise in Romans 11:36 we read, “for from him [God] and through him and to him are all things. To him be the glory forever. Amen.”

What does it mean to glorify God? How are we to accomplish this? These are longer and more complicated questions that we will touch on next week.

Points to Consider:

1) Have you set resolutions for this year? What are they?

2) Have you centered God in your resolutions as Edwards did in his?

3) How should we consider the legacy of a man like Edwards that was clearly a servant of God and yet engaged in great, unrepentant sin?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, son and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]